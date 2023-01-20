Today is the calm before the storm as a powerful system is expected to roll across SE Texas Tuesday. Stay alert tomorrow and make sure you have the FOX 26 weather app downloaded on your phone or tablet. We stay cool and dry today with high temperatures near 60. Look for increasing clouds and wind tonight with showers building on Tuesday morning. Late morning through Tuesday afternoon will be the worst of the weather with very heavy rain & strong to severe storms. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, a few tornadoes & heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Rain should be winding down by Tuesday evening with cooler/drier air building in for Wednesday and Thursday. The next round of rain should return by this weekend.

