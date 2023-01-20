Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Texas Senate Committee appointments
AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2023 Texas Senate Committee appointments. He said, "This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had."
fox26houston.com
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term. We know Texas has a record surplus and a lot of the focus has been on property tax relief, but in his inaugural address, Gov. Greg Abbott gave a preview of what other priorities he has for this legislative session.
fox26houston.com
Monday afternoon weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
Today is the calm before the storm as a powerful system is expected to roll across SE Texas Tuesday. Stay alert tomorrow and make sure you have the FOX 26 weather app downloaded on your phone or tablet. We stay cool and dry today with high temperatures near 60. Look for increasing clouds and wind tonight with showers building on Tuesday morning. Late morning through Tuesday afternoon will be the worst of the weather with very heavy rain & strong to severe storms. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, a few tornadoes & heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Rain should be winding down by Tuesday evening with cooler/drier air building in for Wednesday and Thursday. The next round of rain should return by this weekend.
Comments / 0