Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for most ahead of Wednesday’s storm with accumulating snow expected
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butler, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren, and Union Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Storm Advisory issued for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and Darke Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Logan, Clark, Champaign, and Greene Counties from...
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for entire Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 1 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
Meeting rescheduled
SIDNEY — The Jan. 25 Shelby County Regional Planning Commission meeting will be re-scheduled due to the expected winter storm warning that is in effect until Wednesday evening. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
Winter Storm Watch Tuesday Night to Wednesday Evening
While some Hardin County students enjoyed today off because of Sunday’s snow, the area is gearing up for potentially even more snow by mid week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Snow is...
Making use of the snow
Bryson Alexander, left, 12, and his best friend, Jace Murphy, 13, both of Sidney, make a snowman in a yard along Main Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 22. Bryson is the son of Johnny and Brook Pultz. Jace is the son of Jackie Murphy and John Parsley.
Village to purchase new trucks
JACKSON CENTER — New trucks for the village of Jackson Center were discussed during the council meeting Monday night, Jan. 23. Village Administrator Bruce Metz discussed a resolution which will allow the village to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Pick Up truck. They will buy three trucks for the village. The first one will be for the Sewage Department. One month from now, the second truck will be available for the Electric department. The third truck will go to the Parks Department.
1 injured after 5-vehicle pileup on US-35 EB
DAYTON — Five vehicles crashed into each other on U.S. Route 35 Sunday morning. The five-vehicle pileup occurred on the same strip of highway that caused at least 15 to 20 vehicles to crash, spanning from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS...
3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
A running battle
Ethan Medlock, right, 13, throws a snowball at his brother, Kolton Medlock, 10, both of Sidney, during a snowball fight in a parking lot on Fair Road. Kolton had the idea to have the snowball fight while the brothers and two of their friends were trying to figure out what to do with the fresh snow on Sunday, Jan. 22. The brothers are the children of April Gross. Approximately 2 inches of snow fell on Sidney Sunday.
City record
-6:57 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue. -6:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street. -5:14 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue. -2:40 p.m.: warrant. Steven Tyler...
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
CONCRETE BARRIER WILL SEPARATE LANES OF I-70
(Wayne County, IN)--Here’s more on the plan to widen I-70 to three lanes through nearly all of Wayne County. INDOT now says that, during the construction process, two lanes of traffic will remain open through peak travel times. There will likely be closures of some interchanges with the ramps Highways 35 and 40 facing major modification. Those ramps no longer meet current safety standards. There will also be permanent barriers placed between the east and westbound lanes to prevent crossover crashes. A public meeting on the project is set for Monday.
STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays and closings
MIAMI VALLEY — Some area schools in the Miami Valley are closing Monday morning due to the weather conditions. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:. In the free WHIO Weather App in the...
