ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Sneaker waves, hazardous beach conditions possible, NWS warns

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsvaT_0kLhEuYJ00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement warning of a long period swell, sneaker waves and King Tides that could lead to hazardous beach conditions Friday. The warning comes one day after the search was called off for a San Francisco State University student who disappeared into the surf after going swimming at the beach off Pacifica.

Bombshell report details events behind Oakland police chief being placed on leave

The NWS also warns of additional runup on beaches possible this weekend and minor coastal flooding, which is possible in low-lying areas through Monday afternoon.

“The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay shoreline through Monday the 23rd,” the NWS advisory reads,” and have historically resulted in localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year.”

The coastal flood advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Monday, while the Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Sunday afternoon.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Areas impacted by the advisory include:

  • San Francisco
  • Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
  • San Francisco Peninsula Coast
  • Northern Monterey Bay
  • Southern Monterey Bay
  • Big Sur Coast

“Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tides is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast with the highest tides,” the advisory states. The risk for sneaker waves will increase due to a combination of King Tides and a long period northwest swell that arrives Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Authorities announce weekend beach hazard due to sneaker waves, king tides

Authorities on Saturday announced swelling tides will result in hazardous beach conditions along the coast and in the Bay Area over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement that will be in effect from 3 a.m. on Saturday to 4 p.m. on Sunday, though the NWS noted hazardous conditions could persist until Monday. The NWS reported a long period of ocean swell, sneaker waves and king...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Windy conditions expected on Sunday

No more rain, but winds will be gusty on Sunday. For the work week ahead, you can expect temperatures to be in the high 50's and low 60's across the Bay Area.
theaggie.org

Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages

UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Body found amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek

GREENBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — A body discovered amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek in Greenbrae has been positively identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area. Although the body has been identified, the identity is not being released until his next of kin have been notified, said a social media post from […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts South Bay awake

The week got off to a shaky start for parts of Santa Clara County as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred just before 6 a.m. It was centered approximately 5 miles from San Martin, seven miles from Gilroy and Morgan Hill and 26 miles from San Jose. The earthquake, which had a depth of 5.7 kilometers,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

ACE Train resumes normal operations following mudslides

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The ACE Train run commuters from Stockton to San Jose, and since last week, riders have been left to find other means of transportation. Monday morning, they are returning with hoped of no issues or sudden stops. Last week, there were back-to-back mudslides in Niles Canyon causing hundreds to be delayed […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay parks and trails closed due to storm damage

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The weather for this weekend looks great for hitting the outdoors, but the East Bay Regional Park District is urging caution to visitors. Regional parks were hit hard after a series of intense storms. Coyote Hills Park in Fremont is normally a walking entrance to one of the hiking trails in […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy