OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Some much-needed improvements could be coming in the near future to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office building. The Dale County Commission has approved $45,000 to help repair several issues in that building, which includes fixing visible cracks in the floorboards, fixing exposed wiring, and repainting areas, where paint has peeled off, and some of those funds will go toward repairing plumbing issues.

DALE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO