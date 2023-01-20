Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
wdhn.com
Parking lot closure in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A parking lot located in downtown Dothan will be closed on Monday. On Monday, January 30, The Houston County Commission will change the parking for the county’s Administration Building located at 462 North Oates Street in Dothan. The parking lot closure is necessary for...
wdhn.com
City of Slocomb asking for donations to pay for new fire truck
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN) — City of Slocomb water customers can expect an extra surprise with their upcoming bills. Slocomb Fire and Rescue is asking residents to chip in and donate at least $1 to $2 to the department along with their normal bill payment. The donations will go to...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Lanes open on Ross Clark
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — One lane of Ross Clark Circle will be closed to traffic. Beginning Tuesday, January 24, at 8:00 a.m., one southbound lane of Ross Clark Circle will be closed from the traffic signal on Highway 231 to the Meadowbrook Drive South entrance. The closure is due...
wdhn.com
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Local government, agencies, businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, local governments and businesses are taking measures to protect their employees and citizens. Local governments and agencies closings and delays:. City of Enterprise. The City of Enterprise will delay opening until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25. Houston...
wdhn.com
Fadette mobile home fire claims several family pets
GENEVA CO. (WDHN)—A mobile home fire claimed several pets in rural, Eastern Geneva County late Monday. The flames ravaged the doublewide off Geneva County Road 60 in. Fadette responders received assistance from Slocomb, Rehobeth, and other nearby firefighter volunteers. A friend of the homeowner tells WDHN news that, fortunately,...
wtvy.com
Dothan railroad crossing closed beginning January 23
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The railroad track crossing on East Burdeshaw Street, near the intersection of Sunset Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, due to work on the railroad tracks. The closure will start at the end of the day and continue through Tuesday, January 24, 2023,...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. towns could have the option to hire sheriff’s deputies
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County is trying to get some state legislation passed that would allow towns to hire sheriff’s deputies. The legislation would allow these deputies to exclusively work in the town limits, and could also help with law enforcement response time. One town that...
wdhn.com
2 Deputy Coroners sworn in at Dale Co. Commission
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After being sworn in last week, Dale County Coroner John Cawley now officially has his deputies. Dale County Probate Judge Sharon Michalic swore in chief deputy coroner Adam Bruhn and deputy coroner David Grubbs. Both men will assist Cawley for at least the next...
wdhn.com
First day on the job as new district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday was the first official day for Coffee and Pike county’s new district attorney. Governor Ivey appointed Enterprise attorney James Tarbox on Friday. Tarbox will replace Tom Anderson who recently was appointed as a supernumerary district attorney to be able to prosecute a case anywhere statewide.
wdhn.com
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
wdhn.com
Dothan Housing holding workforce development class
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan Housing will host a new workforce development program for tenants and clients. The Resume, Interviewing, Soft Skills, and Education (RISE) program is designed to assist Public Housing Authority (PHA) in tenant workforce development and is open to all tenants and clients of Dothan Housing.
WSFA
Deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns that have no police force if a plan county commissioners will vote on Monday receives final approval. “We need a law put in place before we can entertain the idea and see if we can move forward...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
wdhn.com
Repairs coming to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office building
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Some much-needed improvements could be coming in the near future to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office building. The Dale County Commission has approved $45,000 to help repair several issues in that building, which includes fixing visible cracks in the floorboards, fixing exposed wiring, and repainting areas, where paint has peeled off, and some of those funds will go toward repairing plumbing issues.
wdhn.com
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
wdhn.com
Southeast Health names new director of marketing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health has announced the new director of marketing for the health system. Mark Stewart, an award-winning journalist and editor who has served Southeast Health for 22 years, has been named the director of marketing. His responsibilities will include marketing the Medical Center, Medical Group,...
Alabama meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress
An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast.
wdhn.com
Reward offered for any information in an October Coffee County murder
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 4 months, a murder in Coffee County has gone unsolved, and now a reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to a possible arrest and conviction of a suspect. Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead with gunshot...
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
Comments / 0