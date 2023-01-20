Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Matayoshi: No more food debt for Hawaiʻi keiki
In school districts across the nation, keiki are being denied the basic right of food because school boards have enacted food debt programs that prevent students from gaining access to life-sustaining and brain-building meals.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Grassroots homeless care group adopted by Kalihi-Palama Health Center
A nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of homeless community members will join forces with Kalihi-Palama Health Center in the new year. Hawaiʻi Homeless Healthcare Hui, also known as H4, will continue to deliver care to the underserved Honolulu population now that they are under the new control of KPHC, effective last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
KITV.com
Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
Coca-Cola employment discrimination found unlawful
Employment discrimination can destroy lives. With many teetering on the brink of houselessness or bankruptcy, any amount of employment discrimination can be fatal.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘One set of rules’: Counties look to state lawmakers for uniformity on concealed carry firearms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Every county has been working on its own way of dealing with concealed weapon permits and identifying sensitive places. Now, there’s a push for statewide legislation to clear up confusion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for a new friend? A very full Hawaiian Humane is asking for your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society says it is at capacity and needs your help finding forever homes for dogs, cats at other animals from its King Street Facility. Meanwhile, the state’s largest animal shelter is also working to create a new space and new services for another part...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
Hawaiʻi houselessness cannot continue to be ignored
Houselessness is the lack of housing available in one's life. These individuals are often referred to as homeless, but advocates have changed this demarcation to houseless since a home is not necessarily a physical building. For many, a home is where we find a family; and a family can exist in any situation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the Oahu Community Correction Center following a fireworks bust. As Hawaii News Now first reported earlier this month, a corrections officer is suspected of having nearly 100 pounds of illegal fireworks shipped to...
WATCH: Multiple rescues needed — most at Waimea Bay
Following a high surf warning for portions of Oahu, the Honolulu Ocean Safety proved ready on Sunday and implemented over 11,000 preventative actions -- most of them at Waimea Bay.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cause of deadly Aiea highrise fire remains under investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
$500K to help Hawaiʻi students enter TIM
At the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, their Shidler College of Business has a program known as the School of Travel Industry Management, TIM for short.
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
It’s illegal to drive with your dog on your lap
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
KITV.com
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
Injured hiker rescued on ‘Aiea Loop Trail
The 'Aiea Loop Trail is an extremely popular and gorgeous hike here on O'ahu. Lots of folks took advantage of the new year to go up this amazing hike.
Comments / 0