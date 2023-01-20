ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Grassroots homeless care group adopted by Kalihi-Palama Health Center

A nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of homeless community members will join forces with Kalihi-Palama Health Center in the new year. Hawaiʻi Homeless Healthcare Hui, also known as H4, will continue to deliver care to the underserved Honolulu population now that they are under the new control of KPHC, effective last week.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaiʻi houselessness cannot continue to be ignored

Houselessness is the lack of housing available in one's life. These individuals are often referred to as homeless, but advocates have changed this demarcation to houseless since a home is not necessarily a physical building. For many, a home is where we find a family; and a family can exist in any situation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the Oahu Community Correction Center following a fireworks bust. As Hawaii News Now first reported earlier this month, a corrections officer is suspected of having nearly 100 pounds of illegal fireworks shipped to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cause of deadly Aiea highrise fire remains under investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
AIEA, HI
KITV.com

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
KANEOHE, HI

