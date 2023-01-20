ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manayunk, PA

WHYY

Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
glensidelocal.com

Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels

Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
WHYY

SEPTA gas plant in Nicetown up for permit renewal

A controversial natural gas power plant in North Philadelphia that powers some of SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines is up for permit renewal. The combined heat and power plant began operation about three years ago despite intense opposition from residents and environmental justice advocates, which led to lengthy permit appeals. Those same groups are now pushing for more frequent monitoring of the facility’s pollution.
WHYY

Mercer County repeatedly failed to file payroll taxes on time and lacked a properly credentialed CFO. That cost taxpayers nearly $4.5 million

The tax man came for Mercer County several times between 2018 and 2021. That’s because it didn’t pay taxes on time. During that period, the county paid nearly $4.5 million in fines and penalties for not making timely payroll tax payments to both the IRS and the state Division of Taxation, according to a report from the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller.
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 22-unit mixed-use building at 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia. The development is proposed on the western corner of the intersection of Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street. Designed by Mass Architecture Studio, the building will span 34,285 square feet, of which around 14,200 square feet will be used for business and medical office space. Project features will include a green roof, as well as parking for nine cars and ten bicycles. Permits list Andrew Ferguson as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $3.5 million.
WHYY

The City of Philadelphia has started to recruit summer lifeguards early

Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking 400 people to join their lifeguard force to protect swimmers in their pools this year. Bill Salvatore, of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said the department could only train about 250 people to take care of the city’s pools last year, so they are recruiting early this year to train more people for the job.
PennLive.com

Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people

PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
CBS Philly

Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
glensidelocal.com

For Sale: 7900 Louise Ln, Wyndmoor | Marie Pogue | Keller Williams

Marie Pogue of Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 7900 Louise Ln in Wyndmoor. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 7900 Louise Lane! This charming home is situated in the heart of Wyndmoor and offers casual elegance in a convenient location. Upon entering the front door you will find plenty of natural sunlight. Enter the spacious living room with ceiling to floor windows and cathedral ceiling. The living room leads to a step-up dining room with bay window and space for a full sized dining table and chairs. Completing the main level is an eat-in kitchen, equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space for all your baking needs. The kitchen rear door leads directly to the outdoor patio. On the upper level off the foyer are 3 very large bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. The spacious lower level family room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. You will find the powder room, laundry and 1-car garage on this level. There is a new HVAC system (installed 2022) and new roof (installed 2021). Carpet throughout the home. The chairlift is not included in the sale and will be removed. The rear yard is fenced-in and has a wonderful patio for family cookouts. Beautiful mature plantings throughout the grounds that are ready for gardening and play. The driveway will easily park 4-5 cars, plus there is the attached garage. This home is within walking distance to local SEPTA bus service, SEPTA regional rail (Chestnut Hill East), Market Square Shopping Center, downtown Wyndmoor and the retail center of Chestnut Hill. Easy access to Route 309 and Lincoln Drive which will take you to I-76 Highway and Center City.
WHYY

Flower Show to light up Convention Center with 'Garden Electric'

The Philadelphia Flower Show has learned some things by being outside for the last two years during the pandemic. Some of the floral designer spaces will be twice the size as they used to be inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and the walking route through the exhibition hall will be more clearly and simply laid out so visitors won’t accidentally miss anything.
WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

