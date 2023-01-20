Read full article on original website
Council bill drives more controversy over Cobbs Creek Golf Club renovation
The renovation of Cobbs Creek Golf Club is still a hot topic within Philadelphia City Council, with a bill that would have exempted the golf course from a city law prohibiting development on steep slopes.
Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart
This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
SEPTA gets pushback on ‘Bus Revolution’ plans at City Council hearing
Philadelphia City Council heard arguments for and against SEPTA’s so-called Bus Revolution plan at a hearing Monday. The effort to overhaul bus routes has drawn objections from riders where stops would be eliminated. SEPTA’s Leslie Richards said the route redesign is something that hasn’t been done in 60 years...
The State of Two Bucks County Malls Could Affect Property Taxes, School Districts, and Local Businesses
Two of Bucks County’s most popular malls have seen various changes over the past few years, and these might begin to affect their surrounding areas. James McGinnis wrote about the malls and their economic impact for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Action News finds questionable street repairs by the City of Philadelphia
Action News checked 100 ditches across the city. We found roughly 30% were completed improperly.
glensidelocal.com
Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels
Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
SEPTA gas plant in Nicetown up for permit renewal
A controversial natural gas power plant in North Philadelphia that powers some of SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines is up for permit renewal. The combined heat and power plant began operation about three years ago despite intense opposition from residents and environmental justice advocates, which led to lengthy permit appeals. Those same groups are now pushing for more frequent monitoring of the facility’s pollution.
morethanthecurve.com
Almost 35-acre campus with five office buildings for sale in Plymouth Meeting
A five-building, almost 35-acre office campus in Plymouth Meeting has been listed for sale. The campus is located at 600-660 West Germantown Pike, which is across Hickory Road from the Plymouth Meeting Mall. According to the listing for the property,. The five buildings were constructed between 1986 and 1990. 50%...
Mercer County repeatedly failed to file payroll taxes on time and lacked a properly credentialed CFO. That cost taxpayers nearly $4.5 million
The tax man came for Mercer County several times between 2018 and 2021. That’s because it didn’t pay taxes on time. During that period, the county paid nearly $4.5 million in fines and penalties for not making timely payroll tax payments to both the IRS and the state Division of Taxation, according to a report from the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 22-unit mixed-use building at 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia. The development is proposed on the western corner of the intersection of Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street. Designed by Mass Architecture Studio, the building will span 34,285 square feet, of which around 14,200 square feet will be used for business and medical office space. Project features will include a green roof, as well as parking for nine cars and ten bicycles. Permits list Andrew Ferguson as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $3.5 million.
Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence is not seeking re-election
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Montgomery County will see major changes in leadership next year. County Commissioner Ken Lawrence (D) announced on...
The City of Philadelphia has started to recruit summer lifeguards early
Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking 400 people to join their lifeguard force to protect swimmers in their pools this year. Bill Salvatore, of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said the department could only train about 250 people to take care of the city’s pools last year, so they are recruiting early this year to train more people for the job.
Who’s running for Philly mayor? A regularly updated candidate tracker
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. This story originally appeared on Billy Penn. Being leader of a major U.S. city is anything but easy. Yet difficult as it may be, Philadelphia’s top job is in high demand.
After rider pushback, SEPTA delays ‘bus revolution’ until 2024
SEPTA will delay the start of its much-hyped revamp of city bus routes amid pushback from riders. Instead of going into effect this fall, the changes won’t be implemented until 2024. Philadelphia City Council held a hearing on the plan Monday with 60 community members weighing in on the...
Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people
PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
Former Havertown Design Store Owner Wants Women in Construction
Monica Miraglilo, owner of the former Havertown design shop Fill A Pillow is now taking on the male-dominated construction industry with a new online platform, writes Eric Moody for Metro Philadelphia. She’s created ‘GirlBuild Lab,’ an online platform that offers users the basics of home renovation and how to finance...
glensidelocal.com
For Sale: 7900 Louise Ln, Wyndmoor | Marie Pogue | Keller Williams
Marie Pogue of Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 7900 Louise Ln in Wyndmoor. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 7900 Louise Lane! This charming home is situated in the heart of Wyndmoor and offers casual elegance in a convenient location. Upon entering the front door you will find plenty of natural sunlight. Enter the spacious living room with ceiling to floor windows and cathedral ceiling. The living room leads to a step-up dining room with bay window and space for a full sized dining table and chairs. Completing the main level is an eat-in kitchen, equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space for all your baking needs. The kitchen rear door leads directly to the outdoor patio. On the upper level off the foyer are 3 very large bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. The spacious lower level family room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. You will find the powder room, laundry and 1-car garage on this level. There is a new HVAC system (installed 2022) and new roof (installed 2021). Carpet throughout the home. The chairlift is not included in the sale and will be removed. The rear yard is fenced-in and has a wonderful patio for family cookouts. Beautiful mature plantings throughout the grounds that are ready for gardening and play. The driveway will easily park 4-5 cars, plus there is the attached garage. This home is within walking distance to local SEPTA bus service, SEPTA regional rail (Chestnut Hill East), Market Square Shopping Center, downtown Wyndmoor and the retail center of Chestnut Hill. Easy access to Route 309 and Lincoln Drive which will take you to I-76 Highway and Center City.
Flower Show to light up Convention Center with ‘Garden Electric’
The Philadelphia Flower Show has learned some things by being outside for the last two years during the pandemic. Some of the floral designer spaces will be twice the size as they used to be inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and the walking route through the exhibition hall will be more clearly and simply laid out so visitors won’t accidentally miss anything.
billypenn.com
Can Republicans maintain a foothold in Philly? With the Working Families Party rising, it won’t be easy
Four years after Republicans gave up one of their two seats on City Council to a progressive challenger, they’re fighting not to lose another. For decades the GOP held both at-large positions reserved for non-majority parties, in addition to one or two district Council seats. But Kendra Brooks of...
