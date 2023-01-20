Marie Pogue of Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 7900 Louise Ln in Wyndmoor. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 7900 Louise Lane! This charming home is situated in the heart of Wyndmoor and offers casual elegance in a convenient location. Upon entering the front door you will find plenty of natural sunlight. Enter the spacious living room with ceiling to floor windows and cathedral ceiling. The living room leads to a step-up dining room with bay window and space for a full sized dining table and chairs. Completing the main level is an eat-in kitchen, equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space for all your baking needs. The kitchen rear door leads directly to the outdoor patio. On the upper level off the foyer are 3 very large bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. The spacious lower level family room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. You will find the powder room, laundry and 1-car garage on this level. There is a new HVAC system (installed 2022) and new roof (installed 2021). Carpet throughout the home. The chairlift is not included in the sale and will be removed. The rear yard is fenced-in and has a wonderful patio for family cookouts. Beautiful mature plantings throughout the grounds that are ready for gardening and play. The driveway will easily park 4-5 cars, plus there is the attached garage. This home is within walking distance to local SEPTA bus service, SEPTA regional rail (Chestnut Hill East), Market Square Shopping Center, downtown Wyndmoor and the retail center of Chestnut Hill. Easy access to Route 309 and Lincoln Drive which will take you to I-76 Highway and Center City.

WYNDMOOR, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO