Yonkers, NY

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO -- At least 30 people have been shot, seven fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900-block of South State Street when they met with the seller, Chicago police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
EVANSTON, Ill. -- - Boo Buie had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Chase Audige added 16 points and Northwestern returned from an eight-day COVID-19 pause to beat Wisconsin 66-63 on Monday night. Neither team led by more than four points in the second half with 16 lead changes....
MADISON, WI

