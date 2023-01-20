Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Man accepts plea deal of 4 years in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb
CHICAGO -- A man accepted a plea deal Monday for his role in covering up the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez - whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019 by a Southwest Side woman who wanted to claim it as her own. Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a plea...
River North hit-and-run victim was 7 months pregnant, baby now fighting for life
A Joliet family is pleading for justice and answers after four of them were struck, and one of them critically injured, in a River North hit-and-run over the weekend.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Person found beaten to death in West Roseland apartment, police say
CHICAGO -- A person was found beaten to death Saturday afternoon in a West Roseland apartment on the Far South Side. The female, whose age wasn't immediately known, was found about 3:30 p.m. in the bedroom of an apartment in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
13-year-old boy wounded in Chicago shooting on South Side: CPD
CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago paramedic fired, another suspended after investigation into patient's death, CFD says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was fired after his superiors said he failed to take care of a patient who later died. That patient, 44-year-old Leonardo Guerrero, was pronounced dead at Thorek Memorial Hospital on August 31. He stopped breathing while he was strapped to a stretcher.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 30 shot, 7 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- At least 30 people have been shot, seven fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900-block of South State Street when they met with the seller, Chicago police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
ABC7 Chicago
Northwestern returns from COVID-19 pause, beats Wisconsin
EVANSTON, Ill. -- - Boo Buie had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Chase Audige added 16 points and Northwestern returned from an eight-day COVID-19 pause to beat Wisconsin 66-63 on Monday night. Neither team led by more than four points in the second half with 16 lead changes....
