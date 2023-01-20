ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Sonoma County natural food trade group names new board chair, adds 2 directors

Naturally North Bay, a trade association of local independent natural food and beverage producers, announced a new board chairman and two additional directors. Starting this month, Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Sebastopol-based tea company Traditional Medicinals, and Ritu Mathur, vice president of marketing at Amy’s Kitchen in Petaluma, joined the 11-member board of the nonprofit trade group, once known as the North Bay Food Industry Group, or FIG.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Music venues in Napa, Sonoma counties eye raucous 2023 rebound

From Napa’s Uptown Theatre to Sonoma County’s Green Music Center, attendance, varied audiences have picked up. Hoping to tap the popularity of “yacht rock,” Napa’s Uptown Theatre is joining a host of North Bay nightclubs like the Sweetwater Music Hall in setting the stage for the 2023 music scene.
NAPA, CA
Petaluma’s proposed hotel would feature restaurant from Chef Charlie Palmer

Recent consideration of a new hotel proposed for downtown Petaluma has focused on the hotel’s main developer, EKN Development Group of Newport Beach. But local foodies have taken note of an interesting partner in the plan: celebrity chef Charlie Palmer, whose recently launched hospitality group, Appellation, would help develop the hotel, including its 190-seat restaurant and rooftop bar.
PETALUMA, CA
Kaiser Vacaville hospital opens its 1st neonatal intensive care unit

Giving birth is most often a joyous occasion, but sometimes complications may occur in the pregnancy or birthing process that results in requiring specialized care for the newborns. Prior to Monday, babies born at Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center had to be transported to other Kaiser hospitals if they needed...
VACAVILLE, CA

