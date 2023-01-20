ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
College Football news: Bill O’Brien leaving Alabama, latest on Nyckoles Harbor, more

In our college football news roundup, Bill O’Brien is headed back to the NFL, the latest on five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and more. For weeks, there have been rumors about Bill O’Brien heading back to the NFL to work for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick. Now, it appears that’s finally a reality as Alabama, one of the top programs in college football will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.
