MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday, that they have begun the search to identify the next President of Midland College. Steve Kiser, the Board of Trustees chair, says that the Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout Texas and the nation.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO