Midland College’s search for President is underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday, that they have begun the search to identify the next President of Midland College. Steve Kiser, the Board of Trustees chair, says that the Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout Texas and the nation.
Regan Elementary unveils mural
Reagan Magnet Elementary in Odessa unveils unique mural
Midland College hosts presidential search open forums
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Open forums to assist in the search and selection of a new Midland College president will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:00 pm. All will be held on the MC main campus, 3600 N. Garfield, in the Allison Fine...
Midland City Council votes against Hogan Park Conservancy project
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In a 4-2 vote, the Midland City Council voted against the Hogan Park Conservancy project. The item was placed on the Agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as the “Resolution authorizing the execution of Quality of Place Conservancy for the design construction, maintenance, and operation of certain improvements to Hogan Park.”
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy Lady Rebels defeat Odessa High 47-36
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy Rebels Girls Varsity team defeated the Odessa High Lady Bronchos 47-36 in district play. Watch below for the action.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College storms back in 2nd half to beat Odessa College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College women’s basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 66-62 on Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. The Lady Chaps (9-11) overcame an eight point deficit in the second half to beat the Wranglers (9-6). Watch the video above for highlights from the...
Newly renovated building in Downtown Odessa to give city employees more space that will benefit them and Odessans
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon to showcase a newly renovated building in Downtown Odessa. The building will now be home to Community Development and Code Enforcement, as well as the Fire Marshal’s Division. It’s very exciting for both...
How a tax legislation expiring is affecting ECISD and local businesses
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Just before the New Year started Texas legislators voted to discontinue the tax legislation, Chapter 313. Chapter 313 gives some companies a tax abatement for building and operating within a school district. The legislation has been around since 2002 helping many businesses and schools throughout the state.
Country music star Larry Gatlin teaching UTPB music course
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Country music star Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers, a grammy award winning trio, is teaching a music class at the University of Texas Permian Basin this semester. A famous country music singer and West Texas native, Gatlin taught his first music class tonight as a...
Chinese New Year celebration at Mid-Cities Church
MIDLAND, Texas — Today the Permian Basin Chinese Association held their Chinese New Year Celebration today at the Mid-Cities Church for the second time in their history. The first time they held this event, it was on a smaller scale because of COVID-19. “The first time was at the...
List: Permian Basin severe weather delays and closures
ODESSA, Texas — In preparation for possible icy weather conditions, some schools have decided to either close or have delayed openings and start times Tuesday. Snyder ISD - classes canceled, facilities closed Jan. 24. Hobbs Municipal Schools- classes canceled Jan. 24. We will continue to update this list as...
New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas
There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
Power outages in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Oncor’s outage map, as of 9 a.m. there are currently 955 outages being reported in Odessa. The outages are mostly in north Odessa. Oncor says the estimated restoration is at 11:30 a.m. For the latest on outages, you can click here.
City of Andrews phone lines down, landfill closed
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - According to a post on the city’s Facebook page the City of Andrews’ phone lines are down. The post says that this is due to the weather. In addition, the city has closed the landfill. CBS7 will update this story with more information as...
5-year-old Midland boy battles brain tumor
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland family's life has been turned upside down after their 5-year-old son was treated for a brain tumor less than a month ago. Jacob Ringenbach is a normal five year old boy, he loves Nerf guns, his brother and sister, Jiu-Jitsu and riding his bike.
Fatal crash in Ward County on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Ward County at 9:30am on January 19, 2023. The crash occurred on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote. The investigation revealed that a man from Pecos, Texas, identified as Jose Ricardo Arreguy,...
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21. 22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.
