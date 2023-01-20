ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed

Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
FanSided

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Looper

The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest

Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
CNET

All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star

Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Character’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by New Photo

For fans who tune in to see NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey, there has been another star in the spotlight, too. The questions around whether or not Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, would be a part of the show going forward have been hot and heavy. Now, fans who have kept up with the show know that Lucy and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, have been an item.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.

