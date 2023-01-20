Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
The 14 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2022
2022 had TV viewers bidding farewell to plenty of beloved shows, and we've rounded up the most disappointing cancellations of the year.
game-news24.com
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest
Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’ Are In Trouble In The Part 3 Trailer
“The Upshaws” return to Netflix for part 3 next month. Watch the trailer and check out first look images inside.
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star
Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Character’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by New Photo
For fans who tune in to see NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey, there has been another star in the spotlight, too. The questions around whether or not Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, would be a part of the show going forward have been hot and heavy. Now, fans who have kept up with the show know that Lucy and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, have been an item.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
