Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Shares Sweet Throwback Photo One Week After Her Mom's Death

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago

Riley Keough is the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away at age 54 last week.

Riley Keough , the eldest daughter of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley , is remembering her mom one week after her unexpected death.

Keough, 33, broke her silence on social media on Friday , Jan. 20, to share a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo to her Instagram page. The black-and-white shot features Keough holding flowers as a young girl while looking up at her mom, who is seen gazing down at her with a smile .

The actress kept the caption simple, leaving just a red heart emoji next to the post.

Keough—one of Presley's three daughters—also had a brother, Benjamin Keough , who sadly died by suicide in 2020.

A slew of celebrities took to the comments on Keough's Instagram post on Friday to express sympathy over the loss of her mother, including Nicole Richie , Kim Kardashian , Jenna Dewan and more.

Keough's post comes just over a week after Presley—the only daughter of beloved King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis Presley —suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., and was rushed to the hospital, where she died later the same day.

Her mom, Priscilla Presley , confirmed the news with a public statement that read, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment," she concluded.

A memorial service for the late musician has been scheduled for Sunday , Jan. 22, at 9 AM, and is expected to take place on the front lawn of Graceland. In addition to family and friends, the event will also be open for the public to attend.

For those who can't be there in person, Presley's memorial service will be live-streamed for people at home to watch the ceremony as well. Check out Parade 's guide on how to tune in.

Several celebrities—including Elvis star Austin Butler —have already taken the chance to honor Presley's life via social media following her untimely death. Read some of the tributes here .

Comments / 0

