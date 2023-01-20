ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
disneybymark.com

DFB Video: How Much Does It Cost to Go to Disney World Right Now?

If you don’t want to get blindsided by the hidden costs in Disney World, you’re in the right place!. Let’s look at how much it really costs to go to Disney World this year. Check out our video below: How Much Does It Cost to Go to...
disneybymark.com

What Do the Wait Times Look Like When a Ride PERMANENTLY Closes in Disney World?

It’s not often that rides close in Disney World, but today, a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is permanently closing. Splash Mountain is closing to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film. We saw some massive crowds at the ride earlier this weekend and we’ve been in Magic Kingdom today monitoring the crowds — so what are the wait times like for Splash Mountain on its closing day?
disneybymark.com

The Good, the Bad, and the CROWDED – What Magic Kingdom Is Like on Splash Mountain’s Closing Day

Well, today is the day. The last day we’ll sing along to “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and enjoy the antics of Br’er Rabbit. That’s right — today is the day that Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain closes forever. We’ve already seen quite a few crowds in Disney World this weekend headed to ride the attraction one last time before it closes to be reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. But we’re live at Magic Kingdom RIGHT NOW on Splash Mountain’s final day.
disneybymark.com

2023 Moonlight Magic Parties at Disney World

Moonlight Magic parties are returning to Walt Disney World in 2023, with dates at EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Typhoon Lagoon! During these free after hours parties, DVC members can experience a night full of fun: attractions with short wait times, rare character sightings, exclusive entertainment, and free food! Disney Vacation Club is bringing […]
disneybymark.com

HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World

Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
disneybymark.com

What Is the Most Overrated Walt Disney World Attraction?

Oh, come on, you knew this was coming. Yesterday we looked at the most underrated attractions we know of, trying to find the hidden gem that gets none of the deserved glory, which means today we are going to do the opposite. What is the most overrated attraction in any...
disneybymark.com

The WORST Restaurants in Epcot As Chosen by Disney Fans

Every Disney theme park has great dining options to enjoy. Epcot is no exception, but even it is not immune to housing some lackluster locations. We asked and you answered! Check out which restaurants our readers think are the WORST dining locations in all of Epcot! A Look Back At the BEST Restaurants and Snacks […]
disneybymark.com

The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort is all about pop culture through the decades, which is why you’ll find things like ginormous versions of a Rubik’s Cube, Mickey telephone, yo-yo, jukebox, and more!. It’s also on the Skyliner, which means it’s super convenient for getting to other Skyliner resorts,...
disneybymark.com

Is Disney World’s New $17 Sundae Worth the Cost? We Found Out!

Valentine’s Day is sneaking up on us — it feels like we JUST celebrated the New Year yesterday!. The holiday that people love to hate is right around the corner though, and we’ve already started to see heart-covered merchandise pop up in Disney World. But even if you’re not keen on all the red and pink, you might be interested in trying a NEW treat we spotted in Disney Springs!
disneybymark.com

Is the standard Disney World value room worth staying in?

Disney World value resorts, for the most part, are not exactly known for being the best well-themed. Let’s take a look inside a standard room to help you decide if you should stay in one. Value resorts Disney World value resorts offer some of the cheapest rooms on property but also tend to be very […]
disneybymark.com

‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Magic Kingdom Entrance Loop

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the Magic Kingdom entrance music loop. Today is the final day of operations for Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, which features the song. This isn’t the first instance of the song being removed, as it was notably absent from the Festival of Fantasy...
disneybymark.com

Disney Springs Restaurants Reveal Special Valentine’s Day Menu Items

Select restaurants at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World are inviting couples (or anyone who wishes to partake) to come enjoy special offerings and menu items. What’s Happening: Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district is celebrating Valentine’s Day, and numerous restaurants at the destination are getting in on the fun with special menus […]
disneybymark.com

Why Scientists Say ‘Disneyfied’ Relationships Are a Problem

Many of us love a classic Disney Princess movie. From Walt’s original princess, Snow White, to Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle and beyond, the idea that two people meet, fall in love, and live happily ever after is strong in Disney movies — and the fairytales many of them are based on.
disneybymark.com

Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce (New) Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Feb....
disneybymark.com

Splash Mountain is now removed from Magic Kingdom

Less than 24 hours after the closure, Magic Kingdom is removing Splash Mountain throughout the park already. What do you think of these changes? Splash Mountain’s Final Farewell Back in 2020, Disney announced the retheming of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many remain conflicted about the idea of the new theme, there is no denying the […]
disneybymark.com

Sorcery Afoot! Cast a Spell on Your Wardrobe with NEFF’s “Fantasia” Collection

Disney and NEFF have teamed up for a comfy apparel collection themed to Fantasia that celebrates the legacy of the fan favorite film. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) What’s Happening: It’s always […]
disneybymark.com

EPCOT runs multiple nighttime shows for a limited time including the BEST one of all!

Disney brought back a beloved and heartwarming show to EPCOT and has multiple shows running each night! Festival of the Arts EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is happening right now through February 20, 2023. From dozens of food and beverage items to fun photos and a special light show on Spaceship Earth, this festival provides […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy