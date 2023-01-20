ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open

Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
disneybymark.com

REVIEW: Sonoma Terrace at the Lunar New Year Festival in Disneyland

The Lunar New Year Festival is off and running here at Disney California Adventure. We’ve been making our way around the festival, taking in all the entertainment and trying all kinds of tasty treats. This year, one of our favorite lounges, Sonoma Terrace, has a new item on the menu. Come see what we think!
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneybymark.com

EPCOT runs multiple nighttime shows for a limited time including the BEST one of all!

Disney brought back a beloved and heartwarming show to EPCOT and has multiple shows running each night! Festival of the Arts EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is happening right now through February 20, 2023. From dozens of food and beverage items to fun photos and a special light show on Spaceship Earth, this festival provides […]
disneybymark.com

Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce (New) Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Feb....
disneybymark.com

What Do the Wait Times Look Like When a Ride PERMANENTLY Closes in Disney World?

It’s not often that rides close in Disney World, but today, a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is permanently closing. Splash Mountain is closing to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film. We saw some massive crowds at the ride earlier this weekend and we’ve been in Magic Kingdom today monitoring the crowds — so what are the wait times like for Splash Mountain on its closing day?
disneybymark.com

The WORST Restaurants in Epcot As Chosen by Disney Fans

Every Disney theme park has great dining options to enjoy. Epcot is no exception, but even it is not immune to housing some lackluster locations. We asked and you answered! Check out which restaurants our readers think are the WORST dining locations in all of Epcot! A Look Back At the BEST Restaurants and Snacks […]
disneybymark.com

Is Disney World’s New $17 Sundae Worth the Cost? We Found Out!

Valentine’s Day is sneaking up on us — it feels like we JUST celebrated the New Year yesterday!. The holiday that people love to hate is right around the corner though, and we’ve already started to see heart-covered merchandise pop up in Disney World. But even if you’re not keen on all the red and pink, you might be interested in trying a NEW treat we spotted in Disney Springs!
disneybymark.com

2023 Moonlight Magic Parties at Disney World

Moonlight Magic parties are returning to Walt Disney World in 2023, with dates at EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Typhoon Lagoon! During these free after hours parties, DVC members can experience a night full of fun: attractions with short wait times, rare character sightings, exclusive entertainment, and free food! Disney Vacation Club is bringing […]
disneybymark.com

Splash Mountain is now removed from Magic Kingdom

Less than 24 hours after the closure, Magic Kingdom is removing Splash Mountain throughout the park already. What do you think of these changes? Splash Mountain’s Final Farewell Back in 2020, Disney announced the retheming of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many remain conflicted about the idea of the new theme, there is no denying the […]
disneybymark.com

‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Magic Kingdom Entrance Loop

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the Magic Kingdom entrance music loop. Today is the final day of operations for Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, which features the song. This isn’t the first instance of the song being removed, as it was notably absent from the Festival of Fantasy...
disneybymark.com

What Is the Most Overrated Walt Disney World Attraction?

Oh, come on, you knew this was coming. Yesterday we looked at the most underrated attractions we know of, trying to find the hidden gem that gets none of the deserved glory, which means today we are going to do the opposite. What is the most overrated attraction in any...
disneybymark.com

HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World

Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!

Comments / 0

Community Policy