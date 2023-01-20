Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
BIG Change Comes to Magic Kingdom Park Map
It’s official you guys — Splash Mountain is now permanently closed at Magic Kingdom, making way for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride in Frontierland. The ride had its last day yesterday and was marked by LONG wait times as fans flocked to the park to say their goodbyes. But now, just a day later, we’re already seeing some changes in the park!
disneybymark.com
The WORST Restaurants in Epcot As Chosen by Disney Fans
Every Disney theme park has great dining options to enjoy. Epcot is no exception, but even it is not immune to housing some lackluster locations. We asked and you answered! Check out which restaurants our readers think are the WORST dining locations in all of Epcot! A Look Back At the BEST Restaurants and Snacks […]
disneybymark.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Ride-Themed Souvenirs and Cotton Candy Ears
We recently got this year’s spring and summer seasonal dining dates at Hollywood & Vine, and there’s tons of merchandise we’ve spotted lately too. But a week in Disney World means a LOT can change, so let’s see what’s new in at Hollywood Studios!. Hollywood...
disneybymark.com
What Do the Wait Times Look Like When a Ride PERMANENTLY Closes in Disney World?
It’s not often that rides close in Disney World, but today, a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is permanently closing. Splash Mountain is closing to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film. We saw some massive crowds at the ride earlier this weekend and we’ve been in Magic Kingdom today monitoring the crowds — so what are the wait times like for Splash Mountain on its closing day?
disneybymark.com
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Magic Kingdom Entrance Loop
“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the Magic Kingdom entrance music loop. Today is the final day of operations for Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, which features the song. This isn’t the first instance of the song being removed, as it was notably absent from the Festival of Fantasy...
disneybymark.com
The Good, the Bad, and the CROWDED – What Magic Kingdom Is Like on Splash Mountain’s Closing Day
Well, today is the day. The last day we’ll sing along to “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and enjoy the antics of Br’er Rabbit. That’s right — today is the day that Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain closes forever. We’ve already seen quite a few crowds in Disney World this weekend headed to ride the attraction one last time before it closes to be reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. But we’re live at Magic Kingdom RIGHT NOW on Splash Mountain’s final day.
disneybymark.com
What Is the Most Overrated Walt Disney World Attraction?
Oh, come on, you knew this was coming. Yesterday we looked at the most underrated attractions we know of, trying to find the hidden gem that gets none of the deserved glory, which means today we are going to do the opposite. What is the most overrated attraction in any...
disneybymark.com
DFB Video: How Much Does It Cost to Go to Disney World Right Now?
If you don’t want to get blindsided by the hidden costs in Disney World, you’re in the right place!. Let’s look at how much it really costs to go to Disney World this year. Check out our video below: How Much Does It Cost to Go to...
disneybymark.com
Is Disney World’s New $17 Sundae Worth the Cost? We Found Out!
Valentine’s Day is sneaking up on us — it feels like we JUST celebrated the New Year yesterday!. The holiday that people love to hate is right around the corner though, and we’ve already started to see heart-covered merchandise pop up in Disney World. But even if you’re not keen on all the red and pink, you might be interested in trying a NEW treat we spotted in Disney Springs!
disneybymark.com
HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World
Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
disneybymark.com
Splash Mountain is now removed from Magic Kingdom
Less than 24 hours after the closure, Magic Kingdom is removing Splash Mountain throughout the park already. What do you think of these changes? Splash Mountain’s Final Farewell Back in 2020, Disney announced the retheming of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many remain conflicted about the idea of the new theme, there is no denying the […]
disneybymark.com
First Sidewalks Paved Around CommuniCore Hall and Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ During EPCOT Construction
Let’s take a look at how EPCOT construction is progressing. There are now construction projects happening in World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature that we can see from the Monorail route. Guest Relations. The interior of EPCOT guest relations was refurbished last year, but a patch of land...
disneybymark.com
Disney Springs Restaurants Reveal Special Valentine’s Day Menu Items
Select restaurants at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World are inviting couples (or anyone who wishes to partake) to come enjoy special offerings and menu items. What’s Happening: Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district is celebrating Valentine’s Day, and numerous restaurants at the destination are getting in on the fun with special menus […]
disneybymark.com
REVIEW: Sonoma Terrace at the Lunar New Year Festival in Disneyland
The Lunar New Year Festival is off and running here at Disney California Adventure. We’ve been making our way around the festival, taking in all the entertainment and trying all kinds of tasty treats. This year, one of our favorite lounges, Sonoma Terrace, has a new item on the menu. Come see what we think!
disneybymark.com
Why Scientists Say ‘Disneyfied’ Relationships Are a Problem
Many of us love a classic Disney Princess movie. From Walt’s original princess, Snow White, to Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle and beyond, the idea that two people meet, fall in love, and live happily ever after is strong in Disney movies — and the fairytales many of them are based on.
disneybymark.com
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Ariel’s Grotto Meet and Greet Reopens After 3 Years at Magic Kingdom
For nearly three years, guests have not been able to venture down to Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland and become part of her world in the special meet and greet space. That is until today when the fathoms below finally reopened to guests!. Ariel’s Grotto Meet and Greet. The...
disneybymark.com
New Adaptable Fit Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Ear Headband Available at Walt Disney World
A new adaptable fit Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ear headband has arrived at Walt Disney World. We first found it in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Ear Headband – $29.99. The new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ear headband features...
disneybymark.com
Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce (New) Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Feb....
disneybymark.com
EPCOT runs multiple nighttime shows for a limited time including the BEST one of all!
Disney brought back a beloved and heartwarming show to EPCOT and has multiple shows running each night! Festival of the Arts EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is happening right now through February 20, 2023. From dozens of food and beverage items to fun photos and a special light show on Spaceship Earth, this festival provides […]
disneybymark.com
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland
The blue second edition of the Battle of Endor tiki mug is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
Comments / 0