Read full article on original website
Related
umfk.edu
UMFK Seeks Nominations for Athletic Hall of Fame
The University of Maine at Fort Kent Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations of individual student-athletes, teams, coaches, and administrators for induction into the University’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Nominations will be accepted through February 28, 2023. The induction ceremony will be held during UMFK’s Homecoming weekend...
umfk.edu
Acadian History
Thank you! We’ve received your registration fee, and your registration has been submitted to our staff. If you have any questions, please contact the Acadian Archives. *Excluding March 16th due to UMFK’s spring break. Students will attend these lectures live via Zoom. Recorded Zoom sessions will also be...
Comments / 0