KSN.com
Winter weather advisory into mid-week
Snow and rain are on the way. Most of the moisture in the region is to our south early this morning but it is heading in our direction. Before the bulk of the wintry and wet weather arrives, reduced visibility will be an issue due to dense fog. Temperatures are below freezing too which means there could be a slick spot or two where there is fog, especially on elevated surfaces.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow skirts by into Wednesday morning
An energetic storm system is poised to our south and will track northeast into Wednesday. Moisture has gathered in the form of rain and snow to our south over Oklahoma and keeps moving our way to the northeast the remainder of Tuesday. Snow will mix with rain through early evening....
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly stretch, moisture returns midweek
Cool temperatures have been the story in the wake of yesterday’s system. We stay cold overnight as temperatures fall into the teens for much of the region. Patchy fog will be possible for your morning commute, so be sure to turn your headlights on as you head off to work tomorrow morning.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong system skirts by Tuesday into Wednesday
Temperatures try to moderate some Monday, but do not have much luck of succeeding the rest of the workweek. Our next storm system is positioned over the four corners region out west. This will take a more southerly track with the greater impacts over Oklahoma and Texas by midweek. We...
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
Weekend wintry weather on the way
More snow moves in over the weekend and the winter chill sticks around.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
