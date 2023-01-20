ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Winter weather advisory into mid-week

Snow and rain are on the way. Most of the moisture in the region is to our south early this morning but it is heading in our direction. Before the bulk of the wintry and wet weather arrives, reduced visibility will be an issue due to dense fog. Temperatures are below freezing too which means there could be a slick spot or two where there is fog, especially on elevated surfaces.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow skirts by into Wednesday morning

An energetic storm system is poised to our south and will track northeast into Wednesday. Moisture has gathered in the form of rain and snow to our south over Oklahoma and keeps moving our way to the northeast the remainder of Tuesday. Snow will mix with rain through early evening....
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly stretch, moisture returns midweek

Cool temperatures have been the story in the wake of yesterday’s system. We stay cold overnight as temperatures fall into the teens for much of the region. Patchy fog will be possible for your morning commute, so be sure to turn your headlights on as you head off to work tomorrow morning.
KANSAS STATE
kmaland.com

Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
MISSOURI STATE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

I-70 back open in NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has reopened Interstate 70 in both directions between Hays and the Colorado border. KDOT is advising drivers to use caution while crews continue to remove snow and ice from the roadway. Interstate 70 is currently closed from Wakeeney to...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
KRMG

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
WICHITA, KS

