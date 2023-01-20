Snow and rain are on the way. Most of the moisture in the region is to our south early this morning but it is heading in our direction. Before the bulk of the wintry and wet weather arrives, reduced visibility will be an issue due to dense fog. Temperatures are below freezing too which means there could be a slick spot or two where there is fog, especially on elevated surfaces.

WICHITA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO