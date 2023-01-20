ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola school dean arrested for alleged sexual advances on student

By Christopher Lugo, Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AC9ik_0kLhCUaH00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A dean at Pensacola’s Warrington Middle School was arrested and charged after allegedly making sexual advances on a former student, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Darreyel Laster, 33, was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Laster was charged with two counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a person under the age of 18, using a computer to solicit or seduce and child and committing a sexual act in the presence of a correctional facility employee, according to the jail log.

According to the arrest report, a former student of Laster sent a message to the reporting party that Laster was providing marijuana and alcohol, along with being asked to perform or receive oral sex by Laster.

While in an interview with deputies, the victim told them he saw Laster at a meeting at Escambia High School. Prior to the meeting, the victim said Laster told him “you smell loud,” and gave him cologne to spray on himself to mask the smell. According to the victim, Laster then told him he needed to smoke some of Laster’s weed and approximately three hours later, arrived at the victim’s house with a bag of marijuana.

While smoking, the victim said Laster “caressed” his arm and “rubbed his chest in a provocative manner.” The victim said Laster asked the victim if he wanted a massage and the victim said he pushed Laster’s hand away and said no.

Man charged with attempted murder in December shooting

Deputies read screenshots from the victim of a conversation with Laster. Deputies said the screenshots confirmed Laster drove to the victim’s home and attempted to be let inside. Deputies said they also read messages asking the victim if he wanted a massage and what else he was looking for. The victim replied, “I’m not gay dude, I don’t like that [sic] I’m not bi I don’t want nothing bro.”

On Dec. 26, 2022, according to text messages provided by the victim, Laster sent a photo of Four Lokos sitting on an air-conditioning unit with the message, “yoo. Check by you window.” The victim again responded by telling Laster to leave him alone and not come to his house.

According to the arrest report, the deputies asked if the victim would call Laster during their recorded interview. The victim called Laster and asked if he wanted to smoke later and Laster said “it’s a possibility….but yeah we can.” The victim asked Laster how he felt about him and Laster said he had “conflicting feelings.” Laster then asked the victim the same question and the victim said, “I just want some head.” Laster replied, “alright, ok, we’ll talk about it, we can do that.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to Escambia County Public Schools for comment. Communications Coordinator Cody Strother said Laster resigned on Thursday “effective immediately.”

“Mr. Laster is no longer employed by Escambia Public Schools,” Strother said.

In October 2020, Laster announced his proposal to turn the Warrington Middle School into Warrington Community School, a grass-roots community lead school, after the school received a “D” on the State Report card and was threatened to shut down.

Sheriff hosts 2nd gun violence roundtable in Pensacola

“By working and serving Warrington and extension its surrounding neighborhoods I’ve concluded that there is a need for a trauma informed and community centered school model not a basic K-8 model to come in from an organization that has no idea who we are,” Laster told the board.

ECPS said they never received an actual application from Laster, and are moving forward with Charter USA.

The Florida State Board of Education approved, without discussion, the revised Warrington Middle School turnaround plan presented by Superintendent Tim Smith on Tuesday. The plan includes a May 1, 2023, due date for a contract for a charter school operator for the coming school year.

Laster is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife. According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot outside Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man showed up Springhill Medical Center early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man told officers he was outside his apartment complex, Woodside Apartments, when he was shot. The man claimed he was outside when […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire starts in garage, consumes home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in 2 convenience store robberies identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have identified a man who they said was involved in two convenience store robberies. According to officials, Zedrick Raymond, 26, was identified as the person who robbed a Chevron Gas Station and Dawes Food Mart Monday, Jan. 16. Mobile Police were first called to the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

National nonprofit trains search and rescue K9s in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — K9s from all over the nation participated in scent tracking exercises as part of a seminar in Pensacola sponsored by a nonprofit organization, Spikes K9 Fund. Canine trainers travel across the nation teaching working dogs techniques that may help them locate missing or endangered citizens, and criminal suspects. Handlers and their […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida Power & Light donates $5k to Okaloosa Co. summer school programs

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Power & Light gave $5,000 to help the Okaloosa County School District’s 5th-grade summer programs. Programs under OCSD include coding, construction, biomedical, automotive, welding, culinary, entrepreneurship, digital design, and cosmetology.  The district said the $5,000 will help support the program in the following ways: The summer programs are free to […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy