Miami Shores, FL

Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
HIALEAH, FL
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami-Dade police identify officer who killed gunman in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A witness’s video shows a gunman’s erratic behavior before an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed him on Saturday evening in Homestead. Local 10 News sources identified the police officer as Francisco Moreno and the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed his identity on Monday afternoon.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Burglars stalk Weston family to steal over $1 million in luxury goods

WESTON, Fla. – A family had moved from California to Weston in search of safety, but most recently they became the victims of burglars. They estimate the thieves took more than $1 million in luxury goods, including watches, jewelry, purses, and designer clothes and accessories. Before the burglary, neighbors...
WESTON, FL
Miami police officer injured in crash

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer was injured in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed. The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 2:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 21st Street. According to police, the officer was on duty at the time and...
MIAMI, FL
Police officers surround car after pursuit in Miami-Dade

Police officers surrounded a light gray car on the Florida Turnpike after a pursuit Monday in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the gray Hyundai on the southbound lanes, near Southwest 88 Street, also known as Kendall Drive. Location.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Chain reaction crash injures 10 in Broward

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Ten were injured, including a group of children and teens, during a chain-reaction crash, on Sunday, on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County. The driver of an orange 2017 Hyundai SUV first collided with a guardrail in the northbound lanes near University Drive before crashing into a white 2015 Nissan sports utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Man fatally shot by off-duty Miami-Dade police officer in Homestead

Homestead, FLA – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Homestead shopping center on Saturday evening. Video later posted online showed the incident. In the video, originally posted on a community Instagram page, a security guard can be seen telling...
HOMESTEAD, FL

