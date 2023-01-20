Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click10.com
Police on chase: Man fled from Miami International Mall to SR-836, Turnpike, south Dade
DORAL, Fla. – A 37-year-old man who was arrested on Monday after a police chase that involved Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police officers with the Doral and Miami-Dade police departments appeared in court on Tuesday. Justin Donald was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon accused...
Click10.com
Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man warns of mail theft after seeing charges pile up on cards he never received
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man is complaining that thieves continue to steal his mail, and if that’s not bad enough, they’ve racked up quite a bill using his personal information. It all started with his health savings account. Ryan Steckbeck says he was waiting...
Click10.com
Neighbors report hearing gunshots after crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives were at the scene of a crash where neighbors say they heard gun shots. It happened Monday night in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue near 143rd Street in northwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a small black SUV that...
Click10.com
Coral Springs man possibly facing life in prison for possession of fentanyl, cocaine, weapon
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 62-year-old man from Coral Springs is facing 15 years to life in prison after being accused of trafficking fentanyl with intent to distribute along with possession of a firearm. According to the indictment, detectives conducted two controlled buys with James Nevin Moorman, where he...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police identify officer who killed gunman in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A witness’s video shows a gunman’s erratic behavior before an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed him on Saturday evening in Homestead. Local 10 News sources identified the police officer as Francisco Moreno and the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed his identity on Monday afternoon.
Click10.com
BSO: Woman makes video ‘forcefully’ hitting baby to taunt father
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A West Palm Beach woman is facing child abuse charges in Broward County on Tuesday after hitting her 6-month-old son several times in the head while recording the incident, authorities said. On Aug. 30, 2021, Marissa Kathai Galvin, 19, “forcefully struck the infant on both...
Click10.com
Burglars stalk Weston family to steal over $1 million in luxury goods
WESTON, Fla. – A family had moved from California to Weston in search of safety, but most recently they became the victims of burglars. They estimate the thieves took more than $1 million in luxury goods, including watches, jewelry, purses, and designer clothes and accessories. Before the burglary, neighbors...
Click10.com
‘Running for Echy’: Officers honor fallen Miami-Dade detective by hitting pavement
DORAL, Fla. – Four Miami-Dade police officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement to honor a fallen colleague. They’re “Running for Echy” in remembrance of fallen MDPD Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. The 29-year-old Robbery Intervention Detail detective was shot and...
Click10.com
Miami police officer injured in crash
MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer was injured in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed. The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 2:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 21st Street. According to police, the officer was on duty at the time and...
Click10.com
Police officers surround car after pursuit in Miami-Dade
Police officers surrounded a light gray car on the Florida Turnpike after a pursuit Monday in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the gray Hyundai on the southbound lanes, near Southwest 88 Street, also known as Kendall Drive. Location.
Click10.com
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Man appears in court accused of killing woman he had described as ‘beautiful queen’
MIAMI – A dangerous convicted felon appeared in Miami-Dade court on Monday to face charges in the murder of a woman and the attempted murder of two witnesses who police said saw him kill her. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, also known as “Bam Bam,” had been in and out of prison...
Click10.com
Chain reaction crash injures 10 in Broward
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Ten were injured, including a group of children and teens, during a chain-reaction crash, on Sunday, on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County. The driver of an orange 2017 Hyundai SUV first collided with a guardrail in the northbound lanes near University Drive before crashing into a white 2015 Nissan sports utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Prosecution presents rebuttal during Miami-Dade trial of accused ‘Pillowcase Rapist’
MIAMI – The man who is accused of using pillowcases to cover the faces of his rape victims in the 1980s in South Florida was waiting for the outcome of a 1983 case in Miami-Dade when a judge allowed prosecutors on Tuesday afternoon to move forward with a rebuttal.
Click10.com
Man detectives identify as serial ‘pillowcase’ rapist testifies in Miami-Dade case
MIAMI – The man who detectives identified as the serial “pillowcase” rapist testified in Miami-Dade County court Monday. Detectives said Robert Koehler used a pillowcase to cover the faces of dozens of his victims in the 1980s from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach counties. Koehler, now a 63-year-old...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot by off-duty Miami-Dade police officer in Homestead
Homestead, FLA – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Homestead shopping center on Saturday evening. Video later posted online showed the incident. In the video, originally posted on a community Instagram page, a security guard can be seen telling...
