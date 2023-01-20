ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

25 Best Things to Do in Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks is not your typical holiday destination. This picturesque city in Alaska lets travelers enjoy many unique things not typically found in tourist hotspots. You can feast your eyes on endless hours of scenic beauty with exquisite natural landscapes. You can also catch a glimpse of the incredible Northern Light...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

North Pole man held in double homicide near Delta Junction

A North Pole man is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on murder charges in a double homicide Friday near Delta Junction. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Serkov of North Pole was arraigned Saturday on charges that he shot two men to death the day before at a facility just north of Delta. Fairbanks Correctional Center booking office staff say the presiding magistrate ordered Serkov held on two counts of first-degree murder, and set bail at $2 million.
DELTA JUNCTION, AK
kinyradio.com

Investigation ongoing into double homicide, Serkov in custody

Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers were notified of a double homicide in Delta Junction. The Troopers were notified at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Troopers from Delta Junction and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the location and discovered a deceased dog outside and two deceased males inside from multiple gunshot wounds.
DELTA JUNCTION, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy