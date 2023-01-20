Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
Eielson AFB Colonel David Berkland gives “State of the Wing Address” at Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce meeting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - During the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce meeting, today, Tuesday, Jan. 24, Colonel David Berkland, with the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base gave an update on current and upcoming events that are in the works for the 2023 year. Colonel Berkland, started the...
travellens.co
25 Best Things to Do in Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks is not your typical holiday destination. This picturesque city in Alaska lets travelers enjoy many unique things not typically found in tourist hotspots. You can feast your eyes on endless hours of scenic beauty with exquisite natural landscapes. You can also catch a glimpse of the incredible Northern Light...
alaskapublic.org
North Pole man held in double homicide near Delta Junction
A North Pole man is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on murder charges in a double homicide Friday near Delta Junction. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Serkov of North Pole was arraigned Saturday on charges that he shot two men to death the day before at a facility just north of Delta. Fairbanks Correctional Center booking office staff say the presiding magistrate ordered Serkov held on two counts of first-degree murder, and set bail at $2 million.
koamnewsnow.com
Alaska man can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep
This man in Fairbanks, Alaska, shows how he can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep. This man in Fairbanks, Alaska, shows how he can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep.
kinyradio.com
Investigation ongoing into double homicide, Serkov in custody
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers were notified of a double homicide in Delta Junction. The Troopers were notified at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Troopers from Delta Junction and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the location and discovered a deceased dog outside and two deceased males inside from multiple gunshot wounds.
alaskasnewssource.com
North Pole man charged following double homicide in Delta Junction, troopers say
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has turned himself in to law enforcement after Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a double homicide reported in Delta Junction. According to an online dispatch, troopers received the homicide report at 12:45 p.m. “Troopers from Delta Junction and the Alaska Bureau of...
alaskareporter.com
Hilcorp signs deal with Fairbanks gas utility to truck liquefied natural gas Prudhoe Bay, replacing LNG trucked from Mat-Su
Fairbanks’ Interior Gas Utility, or IGU, has signed agreements with Hilcorp Energy and it Harvest Alaska affiliate to truck liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from the North Slope Fairbanks to supply IGU’s customers in the Interior. IGU is the Fairbanks-area gas utility that now trucks LNG from its...
