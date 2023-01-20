ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DFB Video: How Much Does It Cost to Go to Disney World Right Now?

If you don’t want to get blindsided by the hidden costs in Disney World, you’re in the right place!. Let’s look at how much it really costs to go to Disney World this year. Check out our video below: How Much Does It Cost to Go to...
What Do the Wait Times Look Like When a Ride PERMANENTLY Closes in Disney World?

It’s not often that rides close in Disney World, but today, a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is permanently closing. Splash Mountain is closing to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film. We saw some massive crowds at the ride earlier this weekend and we’ve been in Magic Kingdom today monitoring the crowds — so what are the wait times like for Splash Mountain on its closing day?
2023 Moonlight Magic Parties at Disney World

Moonlight Magic parties are returning to Walt Disney World in 2023, with dates at EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Typhoon Lagoon! During these free after hours parties, DVC members can experience a night full of fun: attractions with short wait times, rare character sightings, exclusive entertainment, and free food! Disney Vacation Club is bringing […]
HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World

Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
The Good, the Bad, and the CROWDED – What Magic Kingdom Is Like on Splash Mountain’s Closing Day

Well, today is the day. The last day we’ll sing along to “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and enjoy the antics of Br’er Rabbit. That’s right — today is the day that Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain closes forever. We’ve already seen quite a few crowds in Disney World this weekend headed to ride the attraction one last time before it closes to be reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. But we’re live at Magic Kingdom RIGHT NOW on Splash Mountain’s final day.
Disney Springs Restaurants Reveal Special Valentine’s Day Menu Items

Select restaurants at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World are inviting couples (or anyone who wishes to partake) to come enjoy special offerings and menu items. What’s Happening: Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district is celebrating Valentine’s Day, and numerous restaurants at the destination are getting in on the fun with special menus […]
BIG Change Comes to Magic Kingdom Park Map

It’s official you guys — Splash Mountain is now permanently closed at Magic Kingdom, making way for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride in Frontierland. The ride had its last day yesterday and was marked by LONG wait times as fans flocked to the park to say their goodbyes. But now, just a day later, we’re already seeing some changes in the park!
Is the standard Disney World value room worth staying in?

Disney World value resorts, for the most part, are not exactly known for being the best well-themed. Let’s take a look inside a standard room to help you decide if you should stay in one. Value resorts Disney World value resorts offer some of the cheapest rooms on property but also tend to be very […]
The WORST Restaurants in Epcot As Chosen by Disney Fans

Every Disney theme park has great dining options to enjoy. Epcot is no exception, but even it is not immune to housing some lackluster locations. We asked and you answered! Check out which restaurants our readers think are the WORST dining locations in all of Epcot! A Look Back At the BEST Restaurants and Snacks […]
EPCOT runs multiple nighttime shows for a limited time including the BEST one of all!

Disney brought back a beloved and heartwarming show to EPCOT and has multiple shows running each night! Festival of the Arts EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is happening right now through February 20, 2023. From dozens of food and beverage items to fun photos and a special light show on Spaceship Earth, this festival provides […]
What Is the Most Overrated Walt Disney World Attraction?

Oh, come on, you knew this was coming. Yesterday we looked at the most underrated attractions we know of, trying to find the hidden gem that gets none of the deserved glory, which means today we are going to do the opposite. What is the most overrated attraction in any...
REVIEW: Sonoma Terrace at the Lunar New Year Festival in Disneyland

The Lunar New Year Festival is off and running here at Disney California Adventure. We’ve been making our way around the festival, taking in all the entertainment and trying all kinds of tasty treats. This year, one of our favorite lounges, Sonoma Terrace, has a new item on the menu. Come see what we think!
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Magic Kingdom Entrance Loop

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the Magic Kingdom entrance music loop. Today is the final day of operations for Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, which features the song. This isn’t the first instance of the song being removed, as it was notably absent from the Festival of Fantasy...
Splash Mountain is now removed from Magic Kingdom

Less than 24 hours after the closure, Magic Kingdom is removing Splash Mountain throughout the park already. What do you think of these changes? Splash Mountain’s Final Farewell Back in 2020, Disney announced the retheming of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many remain conflicted about the idea of the new theme, there is no denying the […]

