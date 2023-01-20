Read full article on original website
Data dashboard: Over 61% of the rooms in Aspen were occupied in December
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Paid occupancy in Aspen reached 61.6% in December, down from 63.1% last year. Snowmass recorded 48.7% paid occupancy, down from 2021’s 56%, according to the December 2022 occupancy report for Aspen and Snowmass lodges, compiled by local tourism officials and reservations tracking firm Destimetrics. December occupancy reached 55.5% for the two towns combined this year, down from 60.3% last year.
Data dashboard: Roaring Fork basin snowpack reaches 126% of average
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 126% of average for Jan. 8 with 9.7 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. Recent snowfall has increased the basin snowpack by 43% in the past two weeks.
APCHA’s RO category supports a growing number of million-dollar homes
When looking at the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority ownership inventory we recently shared, it can be surprising to see what’s known as affordable housing valued at $1 million or more. Surprising, perhaps, anywhere but Aspen. But for owners of a growing segment of the highest-priced properties in the APCHA...
Data dashboard: Lake Powell about to reach critical level
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack remains above average in the Roaring Fork Basin. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 109.7% of average for Dec. 25 with 6.8 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites that monitor...
