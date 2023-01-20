Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOPD investigating first shooting in four days
After a huge spike in gun violence to start the new year, New Orleans saw a lull the last few days. That is until last night. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location,” Officer Reese Harper said
EBRSO: 5 children found inside of home during drug bust, 1 arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services had to be notified after five children were found inside a home as deputies executed a search warrant during a drug bust, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say over the past month,...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
WDSU
Victim carjacked in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police arrest 3 suspects including 2 juveniles
New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Jamal Tuggles, 19, and two other juveniles are accused of an armed carjacking that occurred on the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Tuggles and the two juveniles were arrested later that afternoon after...
NOPD pleads for the public to step forward with info on January 17 homicide
The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead.
wbrz.com
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
fox8live.com
I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bond hearings are underway Tuesday, Jan. 24, for three men who investigators say participated in or witnessed a sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death. The men are appearing before 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers. Myers is determining pre-trial bond amounts. Investigators...
NOLA.com
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
Vehicle of interest sought in Central City homicide investigation
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way.
WDSU
Man shot and killed inside a hotel in the Warehouse District, the mother speaks out
NEW ORLEANS — A mom who lost her son last month in the Warehouse District is speaking out. "My son... I lost my son 29 years old," said Cheri Bell, mother of Nicolas Harrison. New Orleans police responded to a call on Dec. 27 around 8:40 a.m. of shots...
fox8live.com
New Orleans police searching for friends, family of homicide victim visiting from Europe
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for information into the death of a man who was found gunned down in the Plum Orchard neighborhood earlier this month. The NOPD says Janis Gailis, 30, was found shot to death just after midnight on Jan. 17 in...
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
fox8live.com
Hahnville man arrested for carjacking in St. Charles Parish, police say
TAFT, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish arrested a Hahnville man for carjacking two females Saturday (Jan. 21) evening, police say. Around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of River Road. Police say two females were in a vehicle when a man approached them.
WDSU
Woman accused of shooting a man inside a hotel room on Julia Street
The New Orleans Police Department has announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of shooting a man on Dec. 27. According to police, Cache Shelton, 26, is accused of killing a 29-year-old man inside a hotel room at the 300 block of Julia Street around 8:43 a.m. On...
WLOX
Robbery suspect in custody following high-speed chase into St. Martin
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, a suspect in a robbery of a dollar store in Hancock County is now in custody after finally being stopped in St. Martin. The robbery, which took place at a Dollar General on Highway 43 near North Benville Road, spurred...
WAFB.com
Police provide updates on mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub (Full News Conference)
Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left...
Comments / 2