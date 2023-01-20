Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Jan. 23, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to Walmart...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Welfare check, Jan. 20, Gillette, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff Scott...
cowboystatedaily.com
No New Trial For Admitted Pedophile, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette man spending life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy will not be given a new trial despite his argument that the jury convicted him merely for being a pedophile, and not for committing an actual act of sexual abuse.
county17.com
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/23/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Jan. 23:. At 6:38 a.m. to Paintbrush Drive for an emergency medical response. At 7:19 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for a multi-vehicle accident with injuries. Firefighters provided patient care and stabilized vehicles while...
county17.com
Obituaries: Cook; Ireton
Shawn Cook: November 29, 1952 — January 17, 2023. Shawn D Cook, 70, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away at home due to prostate cancer on January 17, 2023. Shawn was born in Oceanside, California, on November 29, 1952, to Dudley and Mary Collins Cook. Born into a Marine Corps family, Shawn also lived in post-WWII Japan; in Dumfries, Virginia; Sharon, Massachusetts; and Embden, Maine, before venturing to the University of Wyoming, where he received degrees in Zoology and Botany, along with a certificate in Secondary Education. He later became a Registered Nurse at Gillette Campus.
county17.com
Campbell deputy superintendent: public can weigh in on website redesign
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District is evaluating how to make its website more user-friendly. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented a website committee update this evening to the school board at its dinner meeting. He said the district’s committee wants to improve functionality, appeal and ease of use to improve communication. For example, the committee would like to make the website more mobile-friendly, as graphics on some pages are currently distorted when people view them on their cell phones. A portion of the “Staff” drop-down bar on the homepage also isn’t visible, even on desktop view. The district would also like to have increased capacity to showcase videos.
county17.com
Obituaries: Sullivan; Balden
Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan: June 11, 1941 — January 15, 2023. Memorial service for Gwen Sullivan will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery Shelter with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating. Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan was called home on January 15, 2023. Gwen was born to...
newslj.com
18-year-old allegedly stabbed mom’s boyfriend multiple times
GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her mother’s boyfriend multiple times then stealing a car with her boyfriend to flee Gillette. The stolen black 2005 Chevy Tahoe was pulled over by a Sheriff’s deputy about 3 a.m. Jan....
county17.com
First Street, Highway 14-16 repairs prompt closure, water shutoff
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Due to water main repairs, residents on portions of North Highway 14-16 and First Street will experience a water outage from 5 to 9 a.m. Jan. 24, the city of Gillette announced today. Residents at the following addresses on North Highway 14-16 will be impacted, the...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/16/23–1/22/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Crestview residents will undergo transition to Gillette electrical power
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette announced Jan. 20 that over the next two weeks, electrical crews will convert the Crestview subdivision to the city’s power. Affected residents will receive a door hanger notice that notifies them when the conversion will take place. During the transition, homes are supposed to be without power for up to two hours.
county17.com
Climb Wyoming to Offer Free Professional Medical Careers Training for Single Mothers
GILLETTE, Wyo–Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. for single mothers to learn about free Professional Medical Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Gillette office, located at 405 West Boxelder Road, #B4. Climb’s upcoming...
county17.com
Obituaries: Case; Hart; Morgan; Meister; Wasserberger
Jeremiah David Case: June 11, 1983 — January 11, 2023. Jeremiah David Case was born on June 11, 1983 in Laramie, Wyoming. He was joyful with a big personality who loved his family dearly and was always ready for the next big adventure in life. His soul loved the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming and he always talked about going to go explore the mountain wilderness of Alaska someday. His life was diverse and abundant which made him a captivating story teller. He could help anyone through a difficult time because he had the ability to find humor in the most mundane life circumstances. He was the type of guy that made friends quickly and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He was a “hand”, a cowboy through and through, he also developed skills in carpentry and operating heavy equipment.
cchwyo.org
Kid Clinic Provider Transitions To Campbell County Health’s Main Clinic - Pediatrics
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Jan. 23, 2023 – Wyoming native, Camlyn Dunn, APRN has transitioned into a new role at Campbell County Health. Camlyn, who has strong ties with the community, says that she has always had an interest in working with children. Growing up in Moorcroft, Camlyn was determined to stay in Wyoming throughout her career and ultimately found herself here in Gillette, just a short drive away from where her journey started.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lot of people didn’t until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
county17.com
2 inches of snow in Gillette possible in storm expected to last the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snowfall is expected to begin in Campbell County tonight as part of a snowstorm that’s expected to linger through the weekend. First, though, will be a day of sunshine. The forecast for today from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, calls for a high of 33 under mostly sunny skies. The wind chill will dip to around 14 degrees as winds come from the northwest at 13 to 18 mph with gusts reaching 29 mph.
county17.com
Friends of the Library to hold antique, vintage book sale
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s Friends of the Library will hold a sale of vintage and antique books Feb. 2 to 4 during regular library hours. The organization will sell about 1,000 antique and vintage books, and prices will be half that of price listings found from various sources, according to the Facebook event’s description.
county17.com
Campbell County gas prices up 14 cents as national average rises for 4th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Drivers in Campbell County are paying 14 cents more for regular gasoline this week than last week as the national average price rose for the fourth straight week. The nation’s average gas price rose 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon Sunday, according...
county17.com
Snow increasingly likely as the week wears on; frigid temps in store for the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow will be increasingly likely this week as low pressure sets up over the region and multiple waves of atmospheric moisture roll through. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow will begin to again impact Campbell County tonight, after skies gradually clear through the day and the high reaches about 30 degrees. Wind chills during the day may dip to 16 degrees as winds come from the north at 10 mph and gusts reach 24 mph.
