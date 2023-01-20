Jeremiah David Case: June 11, 1983 — January 11, 2023. Jeremiah David Case was born on June 11, 1983 in Laramie, Wyoming. He was joyful with a big personality who loved his family dearly and was always ready for the next big adventure in life. His soul loved the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming and he always talked about going to go explore the mountain wilderness of Alaska someday. His life was diverse and abundant which made him a captivating story teller. He could help anyone through a difficult time because he had the ability to find humor in the most mundane life circumstances. He was the type of guy that made friends quickly and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He was a “hand”, a cowboy through and through, he also developed skills in carpentry and operating heavy equipment.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO