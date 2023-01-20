Read full article on original website
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Laurel Diner in Southbury named best in Connecticut by Food & Wine magazine
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — The American diner – there is no shortage in New England or in Connecticut for that matter. But which is the best one? According to Food & Wine magazine, it is the Laurel Diner in Southbury. First established in 1949, this Main Street mainstay is...
Dave Matthews Band is coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Matthews Bands is making a stop in Hartford in June as part of its U.S. summer tour. The band – which will also release its 10th studio album “Walk Around the moon” this spring – is slated to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 10.
First gun violence prevention proposal announced by Lamont
WATERBURY, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont gathered with state officials, mayors and law enforcement at the Waterbury Police Department to announce the first in a series of legislative proposals aimed at curbing gun violence. Monday's press conference came after the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. over the...
1 dead in Watertown crash: Police
WATERTOWN, Conn. — A Terryville man died Monday afternoon after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash. John Wujcik, 50, was traveling southbound on Route 8 near exit 38 in Watertown when his car traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a rock ledge embankment. His car rolled onto its left side coming to a final rest.
Connecticut lawmakers propose bill to help protect victims of catalytic converter thefts
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — After a rise in catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut, especially targeting school bus yards, state lawmakers are now trying to protect car owners. Dozens of catalytic converters have been stolen this month from school buses across the state. At least 30 catalytic converters were stolen...
A taste of winter this week, but some still wondering where the snow is
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It's no secret winter in Connecticut has been noticeably missing something this year. "It’s been very mild, you know it’s been very mild, not a lot of snow not a lot going on," said Zac Greenhill of Redding. There’s been plenty of rain...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Aurora's Restaurant expands as pizzeria in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. — Hartford's Guatemalan eatery, Aurora's restaurant, has expanded to Enfield and this time, they're serving pizza. Aurora's Pizza opened last week, and co-owner Karen Valenzuela said the expansion of their Hartford-based restaurant is part of her brother's passion for making pizzas. "Aurora's in Hartford is owned by...
New Haven Clergy members say their city is in state of emergency
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Four weeks into the new year and already, New Haven has lost five people to gun violence. On Tuesday, members of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association came together at First Calvary Baptist Church, calling on the city to act on the problem. "It is...
Good Samaritans break into Meriden home, rescue family amid explosive fire
MERIDEN, Conn. — Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden were closed Saturday afternoon after an explosive fire required the response of crews from across the city and neighboring towns. Firefighters used a ground ladder to pull a person from the third floor of the multi-family home. But the whole situation could have been a lot worse if not for the help of two good Samaritans.
Bronx-born Army soldier killed at Alabama base after altercation with fellow soldier
The family of the late U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu says that they have not received straight answers from military officials and that they are in the dark about information regarding their loved one’s death.
Bear sightings reported in New Canaan
NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Bear sightings in Connecticut are happening sooner this year than many would think. The New Canaan Police Department is advising residents of several reports of a bear roaming on North Wilton Road. A bear was seen on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, police said. Even...
Police identify pedestrian killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven
A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on Whalley Avenue in New Haven.
Snow, slippery conditions impact local businesses
TOLLAND, Conn. — Monday’s snow and rain brought slippery conditions across the state impacting local businesses. “We had a lot of customers coming in for salt and shovel,” said John Fagerquist. A little more than 200 customers to be exact said Fagerquist who’s the manager at Aubuchon...
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow later this morning with accumulations mostly in Litchfield County and northern parts of the state.
Single-engine plane crashes in suburban New York; 2 dead
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A small plane crashed near a suburban New York airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, both from the Cleveland area, authorities said Friday. The single-engine Beechcraft A36 took off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 5 p.m. Thursday, headed for Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, but soon experienced engine trouble, officials said at a news conference.
Plane That Left JFK Crashes Near Westchester Airport (DEVELOPING)
A small plane that left JFK Airport crashed near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
