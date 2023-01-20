ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

FOX 61

Dave Matthews Band is coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Matthews Bands is making a stop in Hartford in June as part of its U.S. summer tour. The band – which will also release its 10th studio album “Walk Around the moon” this spring – is slated to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 10.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

First gun violence prevention proposal announced by Lamont

WATERBURY, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont gathered with state officials, mayors and law enforcement at the Waterbury Police Department to announce the first in a series of legislative proposals aimed at curbing gun violence. Monday's press conference came after the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. over the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

1 dead in Watertown crash: Police

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A Terryville man died Monday afternoon after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash. John Wujcik, 50, was traveling southbound on Route 8 near exit 38 in Watertown when his car traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a rock ledge embankment. His car rolled onto its left side coming to a final rest.
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Aurora's Restaurant expands as pizzeria in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. — Hartford's Guatemalan eatery, Aurora's restaurant, has expanded to Enfield and this time, they're serving pizza. Aurora's Pizza opened last week, and co-owner Karen Valenzuela said the expansion of their Hartford-based restaurant is part of her brother's passion for making pizzas. "Aurora's in Hartford is owned by...
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Good Samaritans break into Meriden home, rescue family amid explosive fire

MERIDEN, Conn. — Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden were closed Saturday afternoon after an explosive fire required the response of crews from across the city and neighboring towns. Firefighters used a ground ladder to pull a person from the third floor of the multi-family home. But the whole situation could have been a lot worse if not for the help of two good Samaritans.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Bear sightings reported in New Canaan

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Bear sightings in Connecticut are happening sooner this year than many would think. The New Canaan Police Department is advising residents of several reports of a bear roaming on North Wilton Road. A bear was seen on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, police said. Even...
NEW CANAAN, CT
FOX 61

Snow, slippery conditions impact local businesses

TOLLAND, Conn. — Monday’s snow and rain brought slippery conditions across the state impacting local businesses. “We had a lot of customers coming in for salt and shovel,” said John Fagerquist. A little more than 200 customers to be exact said Fagerquist who’s the manager at Aubuchon...
STAFFORD, CT
FOX 61

Single-engine plane crashes in suburban New York; 2 dead

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A small plane crashed near a suburban New York airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, both from the Cleveland area, authorities said Friday. The single-engine Beechcraft A36 took off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 5 p.m. Thursday, headed for Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, but soon experienced engine trouble, officials said at a news conference.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
