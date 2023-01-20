ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Man's body found after crashing into Isle of Wight pond: State Police

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
A Suffolk man who had been reported missing on New Year's Eve was found dead after authorities said he crashed into a retention pond in Isle of Wight County.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said the call came in around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Carrollton and Brewers Neck boulevards.

Virginia State Police, who is now handling the investigation, said a 1998 Dodge vehicle ran off the roadway and into the pond. It's unknown what time the crash actually happened.

The Newport News Police Department Search & Rescue Team located the vehicle and recovered the body, police said. Friday night, Suffolk police identified the man as Robert Bailey, who had been reported missing on New Year's Eve.

An investigation remains underway.

WTKR News 3

