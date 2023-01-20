ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Police: St. Pete student arrested for bringing gun to campus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg High School student has been charged after police say he brought a weapon to campus. The 15-year-old student brought a gun to school Tuesday, police say. Authorities say a resource officer noticed the student leave campus and come back. A campus monitor...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL

