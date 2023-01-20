Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Promise for Tax-Free Baby Items Like DiapersMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?Evie M.Clearwater, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
Mysuncoast.com
Police: St. Pete student arrested for bringing gun to campus
A 15-year-old St. Petersburg High School student was arrested Tuesday after they attempted to pass a handgun to another student, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
Spring Hill Road Rage Incident Leads To Gun Fire
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been arrested following a road rage incident that happened on Monday, leading to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner Boulevard
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
WESH
'Hey sweetheart': Video shows Florida officers rescue baby from overheated stolen car
TAMPA, Fla. — When officers Steven Zawacki and Landon Harsin spotted the car matching the description in the alert just sitting there, they had to move fast. “The baby was motionless, so I thought, lifeless,” Zawacki said. “I have kids of my own, so I was pretty emotional.”
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
Man accused of seriously hurting Sarasota officer by biting hand during arrest
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after beating a pregnant woman and injuring an officer, the Sarasota Police Department explains in a news release. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a house off Goodrich Avenue on reports of domestic battery. A woman, who...
A Sarasota police officer was injured after the suspect she was helping arrest bit her on the hand, according to body cam video released by the Sarasota Police Department.
St. Petersburg High School Student Arrested With Gun In School
Car left running outside Dollar General ends up in Polk County lake
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in a Polk County lake over the weekend.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
St. Pete police: 28-year-old arrested in connection to body found in retention pond off Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man connected to the death of a missing person back in December. Amjad Namrouti, 28, was charged with first-degree felony murder for the death of Jamie Hobdy, who was found in a retention pond. On Dec. 9, police...
Sebring bank shooting suspect still awaiting trial 4 years later
A man accused of killing of five individuals at a Sebring bank has yet to face trial, even after four years, due to a series of complications in court and questions of competency to stand trial.
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
