From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizationsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Iconic Columbus Restaurant Closing it’s Doors
The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday.
614now.com
Columbus restaurant closing original location after 32 years, but reopening another
While Chili Verde Cafe is closing its long-standing original location, fans of the concept will still be able to enjoy its enduringly-popular take on the cuisine of New Mexico at its second location. According to to Chili Verde owner Tom Anthony, the restaurant plans to close its original storefront, which...
Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
614now.com
Artisan chocolate shop launching first-ever brick and mortar location
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a popular presence in the central Ohio pop-up and marketplace scene has secured its first brick and mortar home. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates, a high-end chocolatier, announced yesterday that it will open its first brick and mortar space in the form of an “artisan chocolate truffle store.”
614now.com
McCormick & Schmick’s sole Columbus location will be replaced by different steakhouse concept
Another prominent steakhouse brand is leaving Columbus, but an immediate replacement is already in the works. According to a spokesperson for Landry’s Inc., a national restaurant group that owns McCormick & Schmick’s, the steakhouse’s only Columbus-area location will be replaced by another Landry’s concept. Mastro’s Restaurant,...
614now.com
New contemporary steakhouse opens doors at Easton
A unique new restaurant concept has opened its doors at Easton Town Center. Cut 132, which is located at 4188 Brighton Rose Way, opened its doors yesterday. The steakhouse concept plans to eschew the pomp and pretense many similar eateries cling to, which means fewer frills for the casual diner.
614now.com
These are the most popular Restaurant Week menus so far
With Restaurant Week now officially underway, we thought we’d share which menus have been viewed the most thus far. You just might want to make sure you read this after you eat. One day into Restaurant Week, Cap City’s menu has been the most-viewed by 614Now readers. It’s not...
614 Restaurant Week returns; see where to find specials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 614 Restaurant Week is back with more than 100 restaurants showcasing menu favorites or new creations for a discounted price. This year’s specials run Monday through Saturday with participating restaurants offering three-course meals ranging from $15 to $50. Guests can request the restaurant week menu when dining in, with many businesses […]
614now.com
Columbus restaurant hosted a Hot Ones-inspired hot wings-eating contest
Ray Ray’s Hog Pitt in Granville has been home to a host of exciting events since adding its new Supper Club concept last year. After last Thursday, it can add another notch to that belt as well. On Jan. 19, Ray Ray’s hosted the Hot Ones Challenge, a hot...
columbusmonthly.com
Chile Verde Closing Sawmill Location; Cut 132 Opens at Easton
Chile Verde Café will close its Carriage Place storefront at 4852 Sawmill Road after 32 years in business, says owner Tom Anthony. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 28. The Southwestern restaurant, known for its signature green chile stew and enchiladas, will consolidate into one storefront at 1522 Gemini Place. In a video on social media announcing the change, Anthony thanked his Carriage Place customers, stating: “This is the best move, I believe, for our business. It's the best move for our family.” Anthony, who took over Chile Verde from its original owners 21 years ago, says the Carriage Place staff will move to the Gemini Place location, where a new patio is in the works.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
614now.com
Popular Worthington restaurant is reopening after temporary closure
For the better part of January, one of Worthiongton’s more popular restaurant concepts has been closed, but that’s about to change. The Whitney House, which is located at 666 High St., plans to officially reopen its doors tomorrow. The restaurant closed earlier this month following service on Jan....
614now.com
After more than 40 years, unique Columbus restaurant announces closure
There aren’t many restaurants situated between the runaways of an airport, and by the time summer arrives this year, there will be one less of them. The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, the quirky and historic eatery located on the property of John Glenn International Airport, announced yesterday in a statement posted to its website that it will close its doors on June 18 of this year.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Banana pudding cupcakes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 box white (or French vanilla or yellow) cake mix (plus ingredients on box) 1 5.1 oz. box banana crème instant pudding mix (can also use vanilla) 1 ½ cups milk. 1 cup sweetened condensed milk. 1 banana, finely diced. 1 cup heavy...
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
614now.com
Popular Easton eatery closes “for the foreseeable future” after kitchen fire
Easton-area diners aiming to get their fix from Black Box Fix will have to wait. According to a statement posted to the restaurant’s social media pages, Black Box Fix will remain closed indefinitely until repairs following a fire yesterday can be completed. “Due to a kitchen fire today our...
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
