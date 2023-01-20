ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Artisan chocolate shop launching first-ever brick and mortar location

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a popular presence in the central Ohio pop-up and marketplace scene has secured its first brick and mortar home. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates, a high-end chocolatier, announced yesterday that it will open its first brick and mortar space in the form of an “artisan chocolate truffle store.”
POWELL, OH
614now.com

New contemporary steakhouse opens doors at Easton

A unique new restaurant concept has opened its doors at Easton Town Center. Cut 132, which is located at 4188 Brighton Rose Way, opened its doors yesterday. The steakhouse concept plans to eschew the pomp and pretense many similar eateries cling to, which means fewer frills for the casual diner.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

These are the most popular Restaurant Week menus so far

With Restaurant Week now officially underway, we thought we’d share which menus have been viewed the most thus far. You just might want to make sure you read this after you eat. One day into Restaurant Week, Cap City’s menu has been the most-viewed by 614Now readers. It’s not...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

614 Restaurant Week returns; see where to find specials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 614 Restaurant Week is back with more than 100 restaurants showcasing menu favorites or new creations for a discounted price. This year’s specials run Monday through Saturday with participating restaurants offering three-course meals ranging from $15 to $50. Guests can request the restaurant week menu when dining in, with many businesses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Chile Verde Closing Sawmill Location; Cut 132 Opens at Easton

Chile Verde Café will close its Carriage Place storefront at 4852 Sawmill Road after 32 years in business, says owner Tom Anthony. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 28. The Southwestern restaurant, known for its signature green chile stew and enchiladas, will consolidate into one storefront at 1522 Gemini Place. In a video on social media announcing the change, Anthony thanked his Carriage Place customers, stating: “This is the best move, I believe, for our business. It's the best move for our family.” Anthony, who took over Chile Verde from its original owners 21 years ago, says the Carriage Place staff will move to the Gemini Place location, where a new patio is in the works.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Popular Worthington restaurant is reopening after temporary closure

For the better part of January, one of Worthiongton’s more popular restaurant concepts has been closed, but that’s about to change. The Whitney House, which is located at 666 High St., plans to officially reopen its doors tomorrow. The restaurant closed earlier this month following service on Jan....
WORTHINGTON, OH
614now.com

After more than 40 years, unique Columbus restaurant announces closure

There aren’t many restaurants situated between the runaways of an airport, and by the time summer arrives this year, there will be one less of them. The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, the quirky and historic eatery located on the property of John Glenn International Airport, announced yesterday in a statement posted to its website that it will close its doors on June 18 of this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: Banana pudding cupcakes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 box white (or French vanilla or yellow) cake mix (plus ingredients on box) 1 5.1 oz. box banana crème instant pudding mix (can also use vanilla) 1 ½ cups milk. 1 cup sweetened condensed milk. 1 banana, finely diced. 1 cup heavy...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business

Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin

Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
HILLIARD, OH

