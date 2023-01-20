ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Ammon Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire set Saturday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon will hold the annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and fireworks show Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at McCowin Park.

The past month, the community dropped off their live Christmas trees, making a very large pile that will be set ablaze by the Ammon Fire Department. There will also be a fireworks show that will last approximately 10 minutes.

There will be music, vendors, food, prizes, and swag, along with free cookies and hot chocolate. A livestream of the bonfire and fireworks will be available on the City’s Facebook page . With predicted cold temperatures, there may be intermittent outages. Just refresh and hop back on.

Please email rmiller@cityofammon.us or call 208-612-4041 with any questions.

KIFI Local News 8

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

