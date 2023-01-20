Everest Metro Police log for week ending Jan. 19, 2023

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...

