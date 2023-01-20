ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

North Central Health Care announces new managing director of community programs

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GECz_0kLhAStF00

North Central Health Care announced on Friday a new managing director of community programs, Vicki Tylka.

Previously, in her 35 years with Marathon County Social Services, Tylka served as Social Services Director for 17 years, as well as a Supervisor and Social Worker in Long-Term Support and Child Welfare. Tylka has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Quality and is also experienced in Organizational Effectiveness processes. She is the current Chair of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Wisconsin.

The Managing Director of Community Programs is a newly created role at NCHC. Tylka will provide oversight and leadership of the behavioral health programs at NCHC, including Adult and Youth Inpatient Hospitals, Crisis Services, Community Treatment, Outpatient and Adult Protective Services.

As a Managing Director, Tylka will serve as a valuable member of the NCHC Senior Leadership Team and work closely with the NCHC Executive Director, management staff and the North Central Community Services Program (NCCSP) Executive Committee and Board.

“I am honored to serve in this new role as Managing Director of Community Programs,” Tylka said. “The services NCHC provides to our tri-county area are so valuable and I am committed to the organization’s priority of providing community-focused services that work seamlessly together with partners in Marathon, Langlade and Lincoln Counties.”

Comments / 1

Related
WausauPilot

Your Words: Wausau school restructuring is not what the community wants

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT

(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau curling: All-American Bonspiel winners announced

The team of Lisa Landon, Patti Todd, Camille Anderson and Katie Mutz won the All American Women’s Club Bonspiel At the Wausau Curling Center over the weekend. Runners-up were Terri Gleason, Ann Milhalus, Valerie Gorichs and Judy Fries. Next up at the curling center are the Badger State Winter...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 23, 2023

Brenda McGrath entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 15, 2023 at the age of 82. Born January 17, 1940 in Golborne, England, Brenda was the daughter of Sydney and Betty Farrell. As a child growing up during World War II, Brenda faced many challenges but always persevered. Her wartime upbringing also formed her extraordinary personality in to one of resilience, focus, and ambition. A self made woman before it was en vogue, Brenda was determined to create a life beyond her humble beginnings.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 24

Donald and Stephanie Meisenhelder announce the birth of their daughter Raelyn Izzie, born at 1:46 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023. Raelyn weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Justin Baker and Cassidy Smith announce the birth of their daughter Emmalee Joann, born at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023. Emmalee weighed 2 pounds, 5 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff

Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team splits two with Oregon

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team took on the Oregon Tradesmen, the first-place team in the Central Division, this past weekend. Wausau won 6-2 on Friday night and lost 3-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out Marathon Park Ice Arena crowd, which was the first of six-straight weekends the Cyclones will be at home.
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies

NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Oles

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. Hiya, I’m Oles!...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
939thegame.com

Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy