Third prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets. While no one won the jackpot in Monday night's drawing, a third prize Powerball Power Play ticket worth $150,000 was sold in West Seneca. The winning numbers for January 23, 2023 drawing are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. The power play...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
WKBW-TV
Why was National Grid power out for so many during Buffalo's Christmas blizzard?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four weeks after the Christmas blizzard killed more than 40 people, leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark, the 7 News I-Team is working to get answers why power was out for so many and for so long. Outside one of the National...
Town of Tonawanda to spend $231,000 to repair golf dome
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is getting ready to spend more than $200,000 to repair the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome. Monday, the town board approved a resolution to pay two companies to get the dome up and running. The total cost is $231,804. That includes funds for structure materials, fabric, and mechanical equipment.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo From Buffalo Iron Works
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Buffalo Iron Works to give away the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo. The winner of this prize will get a 4-pack...
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
Since the beginning of January, we have been anticipating a major snowfall on the horizon, especially when you consider that we have already seen two major snowstorms this winter: one in November (just before Thanksgiving) and one in December (also known as ‘The Christmas Blizzard’). Every month, Western...
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
The One Food People Would Choose in Buffalo, New York
If people from Buffalo had to choose just one of their famous foods to have for the rest of their lives, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as "the city of good neighbors." It should also be...
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
wearebuffalo.net
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
Gas prices on the rise again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices are starting to creep up again. The average price per gallon of gas in Buffalo is now at $3.42, up two cents from last week. That is on par with the the national average for a gallon of gas. Gas prices have risen throughout...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Buffalo woman lost $700 in Buffalo Bills ticket scam on Facebook
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another season ended in disappointment for Bills Mafia, but even though it is now history, a local woman is sharing her story of ticket troubles so others won't get scammed in the future. The woman said she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars when she...
Large Snowstorm Triggers Winter Storm Watch In New York
A massive snowstorm is coming through New York this week and it has already triggered a Winter Weather Warning. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Storm Warning starting on Wednesday morning at 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning will be in place until 7 pm on...
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Hochul announces $19M for Dunkirk, Wellsville & Lancaster
The announcement took place Monday morning.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
