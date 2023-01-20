ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third-prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in Buffalo. The ticket, which was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road, had four matching numbers and the Powerball (23). The winning numbers were 12-31-47-58-60. The third-place prize was tripled to $150,000...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda to spend $231,000 to repair golf dome

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is getting ready to spend more than $200,000 to repair the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome. Monday, the town board approved a resolution to pay two companies to get the dome up and running. The total cost is $231,804. That includes funds for structure materials, fabric, and mechanical equipment.
TONAWANDA, NY
WIBX 950

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY
Evan Crosby

10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure

Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television

After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices on the rise again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices are starting to creep up again. The average price per gallon of gas in Buffalo is now at $3.42, up two cents from last week. That is on par with the the national average for a gallon of gas. Gas prices have risen throughout...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

