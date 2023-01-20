ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2 On Your Side

Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
CBS Philly

Eagleville family puts on light show for Eagles playoff run

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- You may remember this Eagleville Phillies light show during the World Series. Now, the Roberts family is bringing it back for the Birds.The Roberts Light Show has music that is all Eagles themed and the beat dances with the lights.The family is spreading their love of lights and spirit with Eagleville and beyond.Creating a display like this isn't easy.It takes a lot of time and dedication to make sure the music is mixed perfectly with the lights.Drivers simply tune into a radio station to hear the songs.And the family says people who come and see it fully embrace it.The Roberts family is no stranger to light shows.Aside from the Phillies one, they even have holiday ones.They hope the lights bring as much joy to others and it does for them.And of course, they want the Eagles' hype to spread all the way to the Super Bowl.
EAGLEVILLE, PA
2 On Your Side

NFTA K-9s will be working at Super Bowl LVII

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will be represented at State Farm Stadium this Super Bowl as the NFTA K-9 police unit has been chosen to work the event. The two K-9 unit dogs Liza and Echi will be in attendance with their handlers Officer Luke Whelan, and Officer Dina Bigham working event security.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

