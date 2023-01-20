Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the Bills...
Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
Ed Reed says Jackson State, other HBCU offered head coaching jobs amid Bethune-Cookman fallout
During an interview on Monday discussing the events surrounding the fallout from Bethune-Cookman University, Super Bowl champion Ed Reed revealed other HBCUs offered him jobs.
Buffalo Bills reflect on managing adversity throughout the season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After a tough ending to the Buffalo Bills season, most players in the locker room on Monday morning had a similar response when asked what they will remember most about this team and season. Adversity and resiliency were the two words that some guys used...
Eagleville family puts on light show for Eagles playoff run
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- You may remember this Eagleville Phillies light show during the World Series. Now, the Roberts family is bringing it back for the Birds.The Roberts Light Show has music that is all Eagles themed and the beat dances with the lights.The family is spreading their love of lights and spirit with Eagleville and beyond.Creating a display like this isn't easy.It takes a lot of time and dedication to make sure the music is mixed perfectly with the lights.Drivers simply tune into a radio station to hear the songs.And the family says people who come and see it fully embrace it.The Roberts family is no stranger to light shows.Aside from the Phillies one, they even have holiday ones.They hope the lights bring as much joy to others and it does for them.And of course, they want the Eagles' hype to spread all the way to the Super Bowl.
DaQuan Jones leads list of Bills inactives vs. Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bengals are down three starters on the offensive line for this AFC Divisional Playoff against Buffalo, so the pass rush and play of the defensive front figures to be an area that Buffalo will have to exploit. The Bills will be without defensive tackle...
NFTA K-9s will be working at Super Bowl LVII
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will be represented at State Farm Stadium this Super Bowl as the NFTA K-9 police unit has been chosen to work the event. The two K-9 unit dogs Liza and Echi will be in attendance with their handlers Officer Luke Whelan, and Officer Dina Bigham working event security.
Why you keep seeing ads for Jesus during NFL games
What is the “He Gets Us” movement all about? Where did commercials for Jesus come from?
Hall, Galloway lead No. 24 Clemson to 72-51 win over Jackets
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 as No. 24 Clemson used a fast start to put away Georgia Tech 72-51 on Tuesday night, continuing its surprising start in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (17-4) are 9-1 and in first place...
Bam Adebayo has 30 points, Heat rallies past Celtics 98-95
Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night
