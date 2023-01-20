EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- You may remember this Eagleville Phillies light show during the World Series. Now, the Roberts family is bringing it back for the Birds.The Roberts Light Show has music that is all Eagles themed and the beat dances with the lights.The family is spreading their love of lights and spirit with Eagleville and beyond.Creating a display like this isn't easy.It takes a lot of time and dedication to make sure the music is mixed perfectly with the lights.Drivers simply tune into a radio station to hear the songs.And the family says people who come and see it fully embrace it.The Roberts family is no stranger to light shows.Aside from the Phillies one, they even have holiday ones.They hope the lights bring as much joy to others and it does for them.And of course, they want the Eagles' hype to spread all the way to the Super Bowl.

EAGLEVILLE, PA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO