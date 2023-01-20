Read full article on original website
Ray Sigala
4d ago
And what about the former attorney general and his crime. When will he be held accountable? Stop trying to act law abiding when South Dakota legislation has that over their heads yet.
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced in Lake County on Solicitation of a Minor charge
A Madison man was sentenced last week in Lake County for Solicitation of a Minor. 44-year-old Keith Bonwell earlier pleaded guilty to the felony charge, for an incident that occurred between November of 2014 and November of 2015. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Bonwell to serve ten years in the...
nwestiowa.com
Hospers teen arrested on warrant for OWI
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old from rural Hospers was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Lawson James Nemeth stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the 4800 mile of 480th Street about three miles west of Germantown, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kfgo.com
Former Sioux Falls cop sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — A former Sioux Falls police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to solicit a minor for sex. Luke Schauer, 29, was convicted of attempting to coerce an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl, to meet and engage in sexually explicit conduct.
nwestiowa.com
Man facing numerous charges after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Law Enforcement Investigating Saturday Suicide During Vermillion Police Arrest
State and county law enforcement agencies are investigating a suicide that occurred Saturday, Jan. 21 as Vermillion police officers were responding to a three-vehicle traffic accident in the city at the intersection of E. Cherry Street and N. Dakota Street. According to a press release from Vermillion Police Chief Crystal...
nwestiowa.com
Alton teen jailed for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—An 18-year-old Alton resident was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol. The arrest of Kollin Kurtis Frederes stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Jeep...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings man arrested in stabbing incident
A Brookings man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man. Police Detective Adam Smith says it was reported shortly after 3:00 o’clock this morning on the 500 block of 5th Avenue South. A 34-year-old Brookings man had been stabbed on his hand. He was treated at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock Valley, IA man facing multiple drug-related charges after traffic stop
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop in northwest Iowa resulted in authorities arresting a man on nine criminal charges. According to the Rock Valley Police Department, on Jan. 23 a police officer stopped Terrance Buescher, 57, of Rock Valley for an equipment violation. Police claim Buescher showed signs of drug intoxication and a K-9 was brought in to investigate. The K-9 reportedly detected illegal narcotics in Buescher’s vehicle and a search found the following:
nwestiowa.com
Boyden man jailed for OWI in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alex Paul Diekevers stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on 20th Street near 19th Avenue after it was clocked at 28 mph in a 20-mph zone, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sheldon men arrested for altercation
SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on charges of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 23-year-old Tanner Reed Popkes and 20-year-old Shawn Ryan Rutzen stemmed from them getting into a verbal argument that turned physical, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up. Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier. Officers...
