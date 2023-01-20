ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo tied for lowest unemployment rate in Texas for December

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo is one of two cities within the state of Texas that reported the lowest unemployment rate in December, according to data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Amarillo’s 2.6% unemployment rate is the reported lowest throughout Texas, tied with Midland for the lowest rate in December 2022, according to data from the commission. Texas reported a state unemployment rate of 3.6% in December, while the United States reported a 3.3% rate.

This comes as the state as a whole saw an increase of 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December, helping Texas reach an all-time record high of 13,705,500 jobs at the end of 2022, according to the data.

“Texas leads the nation in offering businesses the freedom to flourish and grow,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in the release. “Our skilled and growing workforce is a magnet for job creators. I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs, putting even more Texans on the path to prosperity. We live in a state of infinite possibilities, and in the legislative session ahead, we will continue working together to keep Texas the land of opportunity.”

Amarillo’s 2.6% rate for December is a decrease from November’s reported rate of 2.8%, according to the commission’s data. December’s rate is also a decrease from the reported 2.9% unemployment rate from December 2021.

The commission’s report also included unemployment rate data from other cities across the state, including:

  • Abilene: 3.2%
  • Austin-Round Rock: 2.7%
  • Lubbock: 2.9%
  • Odessa: 3.8%
  • Wichita Falls: 3.3%

Ultimately, the state saw increases in both education and health service-related jobs, growing by 12,700 positions in December, the commission’s data said.

For more information from the Texas Workforce Commission’s December 2022’s employment report, click here.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

