MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

03-12-19-28-33

(three, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Lucky For Life

02-10-28-30-44, Lucky Ball: 13

(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Poker Lotto

AC-JH-2D-5D-7H

(AC, JH, 2D, 5D, 7H)

Midday Daily 3

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

Midday Daily 4

3-8-7-9

(three, eight, seven, nine)

Daily 3

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

Daily 4

2-1-8-3

(two, one, eight, three)

Fantasy 5

04-16-27-33-39

(four, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

02-04-07-15-17-19-20-26-27-28-30-35-48-51-52-53-54-56-63-64-69-70

(two, four, seven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy)

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000

