MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
03-12-19-28-33
(three, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Lucky For Life
02-10-28-30-44, Lucky Ball: 13
(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Poker Lotto
AC-JH-2D-5D-7H
(AC, JH, 2D, 5D, 7H)
Midday Daily 3
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
Midday Daily 4
3-8-7-9
(three, eight, seven, nine)
Daily 3
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
Daily 4
2-1-8-3
(two, one, eight, three)
Fantasy 5
04-16-27-33-39
(four, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
02-04-07-15-17-19-20-26-27-28-30-35-48-51-52-53-54-56-63-64-69-70
(two, four, seven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy)
Mega Millions
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
