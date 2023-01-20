ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
The Hill

Protecting America’s financial assistance to rebuild Ukraine

Before the United States provides financial assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Congress needs to obligate some of the funds to create a U.S.-led investment screening mechanism in Ukraine. Not only will this help cut down on illegal activities and fraud, but it also will keep U.S. taxpayer money out of the banks of America’s…
fintechmagazine.com

PBF CEO, Morgan McKenney on blockchain, DeFi & tokenization

Morgan McKenney is the CEO of the Provenance Blockchain Foundation (PBF). We caught up with her to talk advances in blockchain technology and 2023 trends. As the CEO of the Provenance Blockchain Foundation, Morgan McKenney, leads the expansion of the Provenance Blockchain ecosystem to enable financial institutions globally to realise the benefits of blockchain.

