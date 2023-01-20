Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire needs community support & donations for Community Outreach Programs
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department just launched a new Junior Firefighting Academy. That's in addition to their numerous Community Outreach Programs, including the Citizens Fire Academy, Smoke Alarm Program and a new CPR Program. Cpt. Jonathan Evans is thrilled they're now able to offer...
abcnews4.com
Nearly $2M grant awarded to 2 South Carolina higher education schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Congressman James E. Clyburn announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants from the Postsecondary Student Success Program for Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The funding was made possible through the Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE). “Providing support for...
FOX Carolina
‘Uncomfortable and upsetting:’ SC state representative files bill to ban teaching of slave owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As some Republicans attempt to censor the teaching of Black history by banning the teaching of “Critical Race Theory,” one state representative decided to fight back with a new bill. On January 24, State Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins) filed a bill banning schools...
wpde.com
Providing Hope VA to begin work on veteran housing facility
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The nonprofit organization, Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location. The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance, and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.
wpde.com
Newly filed bill would ban teaching about slave owners in SC schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A SC House representative has filed a bill that would ban teachers in the state from teaching about slave owners, in response to a bill proposed by state republicans attempting to ban Critical Race Theory. The bill filed Monday, would ban the discussions of slave...
wpde.com
Free tax preparation in Horry County 'serves people better' by calling 211
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday marks the start of this year's tax season and there's an improved process for people to file for free in Horry County thanks to a new partnership. The United Way of Horry County has teamed up with the United Way of Greenville County...
wpde.com
2 new elementary schools coming to Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — During Monday night's Horry County School Board meeting, it was announced that two new elementary schools coming to the Carolina Forest area are one step closer to being built. The board unanimously voted to move forward with selecting Thompson Turner Construction to perform the...
FCSC Hosting Five Free Training Sessions for Families with Disabilities in February
Columbia, South Carolina - The Family Connection of South Carolina (FCSC) is hosting five training sessions for families with disabilities in February 2023, (Seminar Series 1-3) (1) Positive Parenting for Children with a Disability, (2) Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential, (3) Changing Problem Behavior into Positive Behavior, The Basics of Supplementary Aids and Services and Related Services, and Asthma Basics: The Big 5. All events are free and require registration to attend seminars and training sessions.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
wpde.com
Conway family taking a crack at egg farming
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The rising cost of grocery bills, especially with eggs, may have your feathers ruffled. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said eggs had the largest price increase ever in 2022. The owner of K-Bar Farms located in Socastee said the interest in at-home...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Prominent defense attorney Jack Swerling gives insight into Murdaugh trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jury selection is underway for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and one of the most prominent defense attorneys in the state sat down with FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty to provide insight on the trial. Representing Alex Murdaugh is another powerful defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian...
blufftontoday.com
Who is the real Alex Murdaugh, the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty?
Who is Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the now-disbarred attorney who utterly disgraced and ultimately destroyed a South Carolina legal dynasty and faces more than 100 criminal charges, including indictments that he murdered his wife and child?. To better understand this accused killer and how he was allegedly able to steal more...
AOL Corp
These are the 44 worst rated SC nursing homes, according to the federal government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation continues to age, the need for more nursing home care grows — but currently for South Carolina, quality varies among such facilities. Born from 1946 to 1964, there are more than 70 million estimated baby boomers and by 2030, they will all be at least 65 years old, U.S. Census data shows. But that’s not all.
kiss951.com
People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
WMBF
‘Our mom mattered’: Marion County family gets justice nearly 12 years after loved one’s death
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Patricia Skipper wasn’t in court to see the man responsible for her death receive his sentence. However, her family made sure the judge could see her picture. “I and I’m sure my other family members had hopes today would finally allow us to feel...
Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
wpde.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
abccolumbia.com
Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
