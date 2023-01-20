ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

abcnews4.com

Nearly $2M grant awarded to 2 South Carolina higher education schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Congressman James E. Clyburn announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants from the Postsecondary Student Success Program for Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The funding was made possible through the Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE). “Providing support for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wpde.com

Providing Hope VA to begin work on veteran housing facility

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The nonprofit organization, Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location. The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance, and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Newly filed bill would ban teaching about slave owners in SC schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A SC House representative has filed a bill that would ban teachers in the state from teaching about slave owners, in response to a bill proposed by state republicans attempting to ban Critical Race Theory. The bill filed Monday, would ban the discussions of slave...
wpde.com

2 new elementary schools coming to Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — During Monday night's Horry County School Board meeting, it was announced that two new elementary schools coming to the Carolina Forest area are one step closer to being built. The board unanimously voted to move forward with selecting Thompson Turner Construction to perform the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

FCSC Hosting Five Free Training Sessions for Families with Disabilities in February

Columbia, South Carolina - The Family Connection of South Carolina (FCSC) is hosting five training sessions for families with disabilities in February 2023, (Seminar Series 1-3) (1) Positive Parenting for Children with a Disability, (2) Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential, (3) Changing Problem Behavior into Positive Behavior, The Basics of Supplementary Aids and Services and Related Services, and Asthma Basics: The Big 5. All events are free and require registration to attend seminars and training sessions.
wpde.com

Conway family taking a crack at egg farming

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The rising cost of grocery bills, especially with eggs, may have your feathers ruffled. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said eggs had the largest price increase ever in 2022. The owner of K-Bar Farms located in Socastee said the interest in at-home...
CONWAY, SC
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

