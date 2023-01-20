ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Midday Daily 3” game were:

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

