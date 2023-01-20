SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
02-10-28-30-44, Lucky Ball: 13
(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
15-16-20-27-34, Power-Up: 3
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
0-6-8, FB: 9
(zero, six, eight; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Midday
2-6-7, FB: 6
(two, six, seven; FB: six)
Pick 4 Evening
1-7-5-0, FB: 9
(one, seven, five, zero; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Midday
7-6-0-1, FB: 6
(seven, six, zero, one; FB: six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
Comments / 0