Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
The Mega Millions win streak came to a close Friday. Pull up a chair and grab your tickets. The numbers have been chosen for the Tuesday, Jan. 24, lottery jackpot worth an estimated $31 million, with a cash option of $16.3 million. ...
