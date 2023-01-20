Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO