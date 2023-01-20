ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

2-6-7, FB: 6

(two, six, seven; FB: six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

