kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
On Friday, Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged prior criminal mischief incident. An RPD report said on January 10th, the 51-year old allegedly keyed a brand-new pickup which was on display at Costco in the 4100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. An investigation showed that the incident caused...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged criminal mischief following an incident Saturday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance near the Duck Pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A 49-year old had allegedly dismantled a victim’s tent prior to an argument. The suspect was cited for criminal mischief in the third-degree, and was released.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED MAKEUP THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for the alleged theft of makeup, on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 7:30 p.m. the 59-year old was cited and released for second-degree theft after she allegedly stole nearly $562 worth of makeup from a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED AFTER LITTERING AT CAMP SITE
One person was jailed and one was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the male and female transients, both age 35, were contacted at their camp which is along the multi-use path between Interstate 5 and the Roseburg VA Medical Center. Trash was scattered on the ground around their campsite, along with a very large amount of trash piled up around their tent. Officers estimated there to be about 7 large trash bags worth of debris and trash around the camp.
klcc.org
Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide
In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
A Roseburg man was jailed on drug charges, following a traffic stop early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV for traffic violations on Interstate Five at the Garden Valley Boulevard interchange, and recognized the passenger as 41-year old Tracy Fatkin. Fatkin consented...
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE TRANSIENT FOR DEPOSITING TRASH NEAR A WATERWAY
Roseburg Police cited a transient for depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway, on Monday. An RPD report said at 9:30 a.m. the 39-year old man was contacted in his camp along a creek, about 100 feet east of Interstate 5 in Gaddis Park. The camp is approximately 10 feet from the bank of the creek, which flows into the South Umpqua River. There was a large amount of trash scattered all around the camp site, as well as a large amount of trash in and around his tent.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN SHOOTING
January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
nbc16.com
Plea hearing extended for Coos County woman accused in baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In November, the death of 10-month-old Owen Nichols of Coquille rocked Coos County. Today, the woman prosecutors believe to be responsible for his death was expected to enter her plea. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Babysitter charged in Coos County infant's death. Instead, a lawyer for Hayley...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
A Sutherlin man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an alleged theft incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 6:25 p.m. the 28-year old was detained after allegedly committing the theft at Home Depot, in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. He was charged with third degree theft...
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating fatal shooting
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are investigating a shooting that they said left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. EPD said officers responded to 2810 west 18th Ave. at about 11:14 p.m. on January 19 for a report of shots fired. Officers said they arrived to find one person dead inside the residence, and a second person who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading northbound on Wilson Street from west 18th Avenue. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sedan.
kezi.com
One Dead, after a shooting incident in West Eugene, Ongoing Investigation.
One Dead, after a shooting incident in West Eugene, Ongoing Investigation. Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and are asking for nearby surveillance video.
kezi.com
One injured after crashing into power pole
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person took a trip to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, which itself collided with a power pole and knocked it over. Just after 7 a.m. on January 24, Eugene Springfield Fire officials were called to a vehicle that had...
