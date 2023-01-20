Jaden Rashada and the Florida Gators: A detailed look at a whirlwind recruitment

When Pittsburg (California) five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to the Florida Gators, it was viewed as a major recruiting victory for Billy Napier.

But since that time, the Rashada recruitment has been a whirlwind - and a bit of a (self-imposed?) nightmare for Florida and its collective.

On Signing Day, Napier reportedly delayed his news conference by an hour to ensure that Rashada would, in fact, sign his National Letter of Intent.

While he did put pen to paper, the situation was far from resolved.

Slowly, it became clear that the Rashada-Florida marriage wouldn't last, as he failed to arrive on campus with the rest of the freshmen in early January as scheduled.

Rashada has since asked for his release amid reports that the Florida NIL collective failed to pay the first installment of what could amount to a $13 million-plus deal .

On Thursday's "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN, 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman joined the show to discuss the Rashada situation in greater detail.

What happened? Who is to blame? What's next? And how ugly could this get?

Huffman has been at the forefront of the Rashada recruitment and provided an in-depth look at how the dynamic quarterback and Florida football program arrived at a place where "the situation is beyond repair."

Rashada, a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 6 quarterback, is likely to begin the recruiting process anew as soon as his release is granted.

UPDATE: As of Friday morning, Huffman is reporting that Rashada was granted his release from Florida and will be visiting Arizona State this weekend .

Listen to Huffman's thoughts on Rashada and the NIL era here:

Full show:

Junior season highlights