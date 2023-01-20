Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Stolen Kia rammed squad car in pursuit Tuesday, police allege
A stolen Kia rammed a police squad car during a pursuit on Tuesday, according to a news release from Moline Police. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Moline Police responded to a call from a person in the 700 block of 51st Street, Moline, to report a Kia Sportage had been stolen.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect drove into oncoming cars, led chase, officers allege
A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he led officers on a chase then took off running through a field. Ronald Hanchett Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show. At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police...
Man wounded in Friday Rock Island shooting, woman arrested
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A woman is in custody after a Friday evening shooting in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Jan. 20, at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in the 300 block of 16th Avenue. While responding, police received a report of shots fired at the scene of the fight.
Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police say
Kewanee police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting of a 17-year-old male Sunday morning on Birth Place. According to Police Chief Nicholas Welgat, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 800 block of Birch Place on a 911 report of a male subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies and officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?
Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
KCJJ
Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
No one injured, but one dog dies in Kewanee fire
Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Rick White surveyed the front of his wife’s house on Maple Avenue and took an inventory of what he would need to board up the structure. “They aren’t letting anyone in,” White said.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
ourquadcities.com
Bus threat leads to police presence at school
Students at two schools in Dixon were met with a heavy police presence when they arrived for classes this morning, after an alarming conversation was overheard on a bus the previous day. The Dixon Police Department received a phone call from a concerned parent at about 5:53 a.m. Tuesday morning...
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
ourquadcities.com
Woman arrested for QC shooting
On the same day that Rock Island Police responded to three reports of gunfire in the city, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at approximately 5:33 p.m., police responded to another shooting-related incident. At that time, police came to the 300 block of 16th Avenue after receiving a report of a fight...
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
WQAD
1 person dead following Rock Island County crash
Police say the single-vehicle accident left the lone occupant dead at the scene. The crash occurred near Hillsdale in Northeastern Rock Island County.
Illinois woman arrested for Friday shooting
On the same day that Rock Island Police responded to three reports of gunfire in the city, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at approximately 5:33 p.m., police responded another shooting-related incident. At that time, police came to the 300 block of 16th Avenue after receiving a report of a fight involving a group of subjects. While […]
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
ourquadcities.com
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
KWQC
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine. It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross. Muscatine police say she...
