Read full article on original website
Related
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Florida Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to 15 week abortion law
The court did not agree to temporarily block the law while the legal challenge plays out.
Health Care — FDA panel to look into annual COVID vaccine shots
The FDA’s vaccine committee is set to consider a recommendation for an annual COVID-19 immunization plan, similar to the one employed for flu shots. We’ll dive into the details. Plus: President Biden issues a memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion. Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care roundup, where we’re following the latest moves…
WBUR
FBI finds more documents at Biden's Delaware home
The FBI found more documents at President Biden's home in Delaware on Friday during a search that Biden agreed to. Meanwhile, Biden has chosen Jeff Zients to be his next chief of staff, after Ron Klain leaves. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR's Asma Khalid.
Here’s Who Went Home Each Week on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 & Which Contestants Make It to the Finale
Warning: Spoilers ahead. If you have a favorite this season, you may want to know who went home on The Bachelor 2023 each week and which of Zach’s contestants made it to the finale. The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in...
Comments / 0