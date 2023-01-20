ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Chicago

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

How Bears' Lucas Patrick Saw Big Growth From Justin Fields

Patrick: 'Night and day' difference from Fields in '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was clear to anyone who watched the Bears in 2021 and 2022 that Justin Fields improved both as a runner and a passer in his second season. But to the trained eyes inside Halas, Fields’ growth over the course of the season was remarkable. Bears offensive lineman Luke Getsy joined our NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks crew during an intermission break on Sunday, and said there was a “night and day” difference between Fields’ first half and his second half in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rams Request Interview With Bears Offensive Line Coach Austin King

Rams request interview with Bears assistant o-line coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Los Angeles Rams requested to interview Bears assistant offensive line coach, Austin King, for a position on Sean McVay's coaching staff, according to reports. A Cincinnati native, King played at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy