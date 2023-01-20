Patrick: 'Night and day' difference from Fields in '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was clear to anyone who watched the Bears in 2021 and 2022 that Justin Fields improved both as a runner and a passer in his second season. But to the trained eyes inside Halas, Fields’ growth over the course of the season was remarkable. Bears offensive lineman Luke Getsy joined our NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks crew during an intermission break on Sunday, and said there was a “night and day” difference between Fields’ first half and his second half in 2022.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO