Read full article on original website
nita and chloe
3d ago
I'm wondering if I can call up utility companies and find outif it's true or is there a application I can fill out to make sure I can get the help.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Fox40
Is it too late to claim your California inflation relief check?
(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve been refreshing your bank statement and checking your mailbox, waiting for your Middle Class Tax Refund to come through, California’s Franchise Tax Board wants you to know there’s still hope. The agency has been sending out the tax refunds, also known as...
Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KCRA.com
California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
Stimulus update 2023: These states are handing out payments in January
Several states are preparing to send out direct payments to their residents to provide inflation relief. The checks are meant to help Americans struggling to pay the rising costs of food, gas and housing. Here are the states that will be sending out stimulus payments to their residents as soon...
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
WISH grant provides first time homebuyers up to $22,000 for downpayment
STATEWIDE – The Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program can help aspiring homeowners overcome some of the biggest barriers to achieving their dream and building wealth – downpayment and closing costs.
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
California housing shortage triggers cycle of despair
California's chronic shortage of housing manifests itself in sky-high housing costs, the nation's worst poverty and its highest level of homelessness.
ksro.com
Covid Less of an Issue This Winter in California
California COVID-19 numbers do not reveal a wave of infections this winter season like that of the last two years. Case counts across California have dropped steadily since the middle of December after seeing an increase in November. Other COVID-19 metrics have also improved since December. The state did not see a record-setting spike in infections or surge in hospitalizations. Recent analysis “shows wastewater signals decreasing in the Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, and plateauing in the Bay Area” and Northern California, according to the state Department of Public Health. Still, Health experts say the “most transmissible” COVID variant yet, XBB.1.5, is spreading in California. Projections show that by late February, the variant could be the dominant strain in the state.
invisiblepeople.tv
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Pledges $750 Million to Sweep Homeless Encampments
Overall, California will operate with a budget of $297 billion over the next fiscal year, which includes a general fund of more than $223.6 billion and more than $15.3 billion to address homelessness, Newsom said. While he pledged there would be “no cuts” in funds for homeless services, Newsom also...
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 to be sent out in 10 days to Colorado taxpayers
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive a tax rebate of up to $1,500 in 10 days.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
The New Year Brings New Employment Regulations for California Dentists
With some requiring immediate implementation while others offering a grace period, new regulations regarding employment are impacting California dentists. Some regulations apply only to businesses with a minimum number of employees. In 2023, California dental practices will need to include the potential pay scale when posting job openings. Other regulations of note include:
Silicon Valley
Falling Bay Area home prices expected to keep tumbling amid high interest rates
The beleaguered Bay Area housing market is showing few signs of a turnaround. Home prices are falling faster here than anywhere else in California, a new report shows, and real estate experts expect them to continue tumbling well into 2023. Tech layoffs, recession fears and a volatile stock market have...
Hanford Sentinel
Race to zero: Can California’s power grid handle a 15-fold increase in electric cars?
As California rapidly boosts sales of electric cars and trucks over the next decade, the answer to a critical question remains uncertain: Will there be enough electricity to power them?. State officials claim that the 12.5 million electric vehicles expected on California’s roads in 2035 will not strain the grid....
archpaper.com
Sacramento offers free plans for small homes amid housing crisis
Affordable housing in California metro areas is a rare commodity. In 2022, the percentage of California homebuyers who could afford a median-priced, single-family home fell from 24 percent at the beginning of the year to 16 percent by the second quarter. In Sacramento, the state capital, median rent for a one bedroom rose from almost $1,300 in 2019 to $1,550 in 2022. Homelessness in the city rose 67 percent between in the same period.
Fox40
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
That weird-looking debit card with the bear on it? It’s a legit ‘gift’ from California | Opinion
“It looked like a scam to me. I almost threw it away.”
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Do you qualify for a $1,200 payment from the state?
The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
2urbangirls.com
IRS extends 2022 tax filing due dates for most California residents
FRESNO, Calif. – The IRS has announced that California residents and businesses have until May 15 to file their 2022 tax returns if they live in a County under a federal emergency declaration. 58 counties in California qualify, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura Counties. Taxpayers automatically...
Comments / 9