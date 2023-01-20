California COVID-19 numbers do not reveal a wave of infections this winter season like that of the last two years. Case counts across California have dropped steadily since the middle of December after seeing an increase in November. Other COVID-19 metrics have also improved since December. The state did not see a record-setting spike in infections or surge in hospitalizations. Recent analysis “shows wastewater signals decreasing in the Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, and plateauing in the Bay Area” and Northern California, according to the state Department of Public Health. Still, Health experts say the “most transmissible” COVID variant yet, XBB.1.5, is spreading in California. Projections show that by late February, the variant could be the dominant strain in the state.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO