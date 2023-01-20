$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
The prize was won on the $1,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket. He won $20,000.
After taxes, the man will get $14,400.
The ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle on Elm Road.
$1,000,000 Cash Blowout is a $10 ticket with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of January 4, there are four top prizes remaining.
