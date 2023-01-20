ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio

By Patty Coller
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9Eaf_0kLh4XBz00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The prize was won on the $1,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket. He won $20,000.

Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

After taxes, the man will get $14,400.

The ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle on Elm Road.

$1,000,000 Cash Blowout is a $10 ticket with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of January 4, there are four top prizes remaining.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
OHIO STATE
100.5 The River

List of Worst People To Come From Ohio

It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. the viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to youtube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 23

This is an archived story and will no longer be updated as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is caused snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday has been lifted. But weather-related traffic […]
OHIO STATE
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Ohio?

Les Wexner and his family are some of the wealthiest people in the state of Ohio. Les Wexner is a businessman and philanthropist known for his success in the retail industry. He is the founder and former chairman of L Brands, a retail company that owns several well-known brands such as Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, PINK, and La Senza.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy