Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company

Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Musk's Boring Company shows off Las Vegas tunnels

During CES in Las Vegas, visitors could take advantage of a new transportation system under the Las Vegas strip. The BBC's James Clayton visited the Boring Company's tunnel network carrying passengers in Tesla cars. Produced by Click.
Visiting the Titanic Museum Las Vegas

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is a beautifully-designed, truly interesting museum located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. This Las Vegas Titanic Museum showcases a world-renowned collection of more than 250 artifacts recovered from the ship, along with recreations of different decks and rooms that tastefully tell the story of Titanic’s fateful journey.
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man in a vehicle after he shot two women dead in an apartment, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died in gunfire as police approached their vehicle. Monday’s hearing about the Henderson shooting suggested that Jason Neo Bourne shot the boy several times, including in the head, after police opened fire into the vehicle. It wasn’t clear if any of the 27 shots that police fired struck the boy. Police say Bourne had shot and killed the boy’s mother and a housekeeper, and the family lawyer says the boy’s 16-year-old sister remains a paraplegic from her wounds.
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
