NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
iheart.com
Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company
Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
knpr
2023 in Las Vegas: Several major projects to open amid recession worries
Last year, 2022, was a banner year for the Strip and Nevada’s gaming industry. Records were broken in both revenue and visitation. In 2023, the MSG Sphere will debut, Fontainebleau casino-resort is expected to open, and Formula One racing is coming to the Strip. Also, a new local’s casino will open.
Fox5 KVVU
1,500 more parking spots coming to Las Vegas airport after ‘unprecedented’ demand
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,500 new parking spots are coming to Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 after officials described recent holiday demand as “unprecedented.”. The new parking spots will replace current employee lots and will be a quick walk into Terminal 1. More than...
Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Fox5 KVVU
Charity event allows people to drive their cars around Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced that it will once again host its “Laps for Charity” event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, according to a news release. The event will be held from 8...
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
BBC
Musk's Boring Company shows off Las Vegas tunnels
During CES in Las Vegas, visitors could take advantage of a new transportation system under the Las Vegas strip. The BBC's James Clayton visited the Boring Company's tunnel network carrying passengers in Tesla cars. Produced by Click.
Formula 1 in Las Vegas estimated to double Super Bowl’s economic impact
The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to be the biggest event to ever come to Las Vegas.
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Alongside the scary attraction, Universal is opening another park in Southern U.S. Is Universal expanding to Texas? All universal expansions in 2023
californiafamilytravel.com
Visiting the Titanic Museum Las Vegas
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is a beautifully-designed, truly interesting museum located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. This Las Vegas Titanic Museum showcases a world-renowned collection of more than 250 artifacts recovered from the ship, along with recreations of different decks and rooms that tastefully tell the story of Titanic’s fateful journey.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
8newsnow.com
‘People need help,’ Clark County pandemic rent assistance program slims access to help ahead of possible evictions increase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tens of thousands of southern Nevadans avoided eviction throughout the pandemic thanks to an emergency Clark County program that covered rent. Now, that assistance is changing for some and disappearing for others. Tenants frequently refer to it as CHAP, or the CARES Housing Assistance Program....
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine...
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
FOX 28 Spokane
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man in a vehicle after he shot two women dead in an apartment, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died in gunfire as police approached their vehicle. Monday’s hearing about the Henderson shooting suggested that Jason Neo Bourne shot the boy several times, including in the head, after police opened fire into the vehicle. It wasn’t clear if any of the 27 shots that police fired struck the boy. Police say Bourne had shot and killed the boy’s mother and a housekeeper, and the family lawyer says the boy’s 16-year-old sister remains a paraplegic from her wounds.
Fox5 KVVU
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
